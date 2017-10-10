Radio Host Delilah Shares Details About Son’s Heartbreaking Suicide Note As She Opens Up More About His Death

Just one week after her son’s tragic suicide, radio host and public figure Delilah Rene Luke is sharing more details about her son’s life and what lead to his untimely death. As the Inquisitr reported previously, the famous radio host took to her Facebook page last week to share that her 18-year-old son, Zachariah, had taken his own life after battling depression.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son Zachariah, took his life,” Delilah shared with fans.

Following that post, Delilah remained silent about the troubling death until recently. Now, the famous host is speaking out for the first time after her Facebook post, telling People that Zack was her “wild child,” having broken 13 bones during his lifetime. But the 57-year-old goes on to say that despite his wild side, her son was “so so sweet.” The 18-year-old was one of three of Delilah’s biological children. His other ten siblings were adopted.

Delilah tells People that there were a number of factors in her son’s life that caused him to battle inner demons recently. In December of 2016, Zack was involved in a car accident that “traumatized” him. After that, Zack went through a tough breakup and an illness and began to fall behind in school. Once he found out that he would fail to graduate on time, the teen spiraled into a depression and immediately began seeing counselors.

But before he took his own life, Delilah said that her son was “doing so well” as he was making up classes and preparing to go to film school. A few of Zack’s classmates also told Delilah that he was a counselor to them; even saving one friend’s life.

“He saved her daughter’s life when she was battling depression and anorexia, insisting the girl tell her folks and going with her to do that.”

Though the radio host still declines to share with fans and followers exactly how her son took his own life, she does open up about her son’s suicide note, stating that it doesn’t have anything in it about sadness or anger or depression. Zack just felt like he didn’t belong in this world.

“Just a pressing madness about feeling like this world was not his home,” Delilah confessed in the interview.

Following her son’s sudden passing, Delilah has plans to take a hiatus from her hit radio show to be with her family. The 57-year-old has also shared the number for the suicide prevention hotline on her Facebook cover page in the hope that it could help someone else who is struggling and in need.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images]