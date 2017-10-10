Teresa Giudice Speaks On Cake Incident: Should Siggy Flicker Have Been More Understanding?

Teresa Giudice is back for another season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and she’s excited about what fans think about this new season. Of course, Danielle Staub is returning to the show, and people are excited about this upcoming because of her return. Perhaps fans thought that the highlight of the first episode was Danielle walking in during a scene and surprising the housewives, as they didn’t know she was returning. However, it was a dinner in Boca Raton that has started the first dramatic argument of the season. During this dinner, Teresa and Melissa decided to throw cake at one another, a cake that Siggy Flicker had a professional chef make for Melissa’s birthday.

According to a new report, Teresa Giudice is now revealing that perhaps it wasn’t smart for her to throw the cake at Melissa. It was clear that they were just having fun, as these two have grown closer. Siggy reveals she made quite the effort when Gorga, as the cake was designed to feature some of Melissa’s favorite things, including the wallpaper at her store, Envy by MG. However, Giudice is now revealing that perhaps Siggy should have been more understanding, as the two ladies were just releasing some stress.

Hey Pennsylvania!!! New signing announcement: Tuesday, October 10th at 7pm Towns Book Center & Cafe in Collegeville PA #StandingStrong #booksigning #backcover A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

“Looking back, I guess I understand why Siggy reacted the way she did when Melissa and I threw the cake, but the truth is we were both trying to blow off steam after everything our family had been through with the passing of my mother,” Teresa Giudice explained on her Bravo blog, revealing that she understands why Flicker freaked out after Melissa decided to throw the cake.

Giudice revealed that she had suddenly lost her mother while she was filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Her mother had gotten pneumonia and didn’t get better. She passed away while at the hospital, and Teresa got to say her final goodbye to her. On the first episode of the season, Teresa revealed she was upset with her husband for making mistakes that took 11 and a half months from her that she could have spent with her mother. In addition, Gorga had gone through her own troubles, as her business partner had taken all of their inventory and brought it to her competitor, Kim D.

What do you think about Teresa Giudice’s comments about Siggy’s reaction to the cake throwing? Do you think she’s right in her comment that she shouldn’t take things so seriously?

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]