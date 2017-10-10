Chrissy Teigen Already Has Daughter Luna Doing The Most Adorable Chore

Chrissy Teigen is teaching her young daughter how to help out around the house in the cutest way.

The 31-year-old model posted the first video of Luna Simone helping feed the family’s dogs in late September, but the cuteness didn’t end there.

Teigen took to Snapchat on Monday to share another video of little Luna completing her chore once again as she fed her new bulldog puppy.

The 17-month-old is seen carrying a dog food bowl over to the puppy’s cage as Chrissy captions the video with “chores!”

PopSugar reported on Luna’s new chore as the site stated it’s never too early to teach a child how to help out.

“Our favorite celebrity mom, Chrissy Teigen, just proved that it’s never too early to start giving your child chores, no matter how easy or simple they may be.”

In the first video, Chrissy can be heard cheering on her toddler as she says “good job!” after Luna sets the food bowl down for the dogs.

The post received over 3 million views on Instagram as Teigen’s fans commented on the cute moment.

Some Instagram users left comments saying feeding the pets was their child’s first chore as well, while others complimented Chrissy and husband John Legend on their parenting techniques.

what happens at lip sync battle does not always stay at lip sync battle @caseypattersontv @llcoolj A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

“So cute she is and great job mom and dad teaching about chores!”

Teigen’s fans and social media followers are no strangers to complimenting her parenting style as they call her “normal” when it comes to raising Luna.

While Chrissy is known for her humor and witty personality, she did get candid recently when discussing her desire to drink less alcohol as she stated she was “drinking too much.”

Teigen also said she really should not be mixing alcohol with her anxiety and postpartum depression medications as she works on cutting down on drinking.

However, her plans to have more babies may also be driving her decision to quit drinking so frequently.

Perez Hilton reported on Teigen and Legend discussing their wish to try for more children soon after the couple admitted they were getting ready to try more rounds of IVF.

YEA THEY'RE CROCS OKAY SHE LIKES THEM A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

Chrissy said in an August interview with Cosmopolitan that she and John were focusing on having fun with family and traveling as they get ready to start the IVF process again.

“We’re going to try to have a child. This is for us to try to get in the zone of ‘let’s travel, let’s be away together, let’s see our closest friends.'”

Judging by the reactions of Teigen’s social media followers, it seems her fans would love to see her and Legend expand their family as they share videos of Luna completing her adorable chores.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]