Is Katie Maloney Pregnant Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6?

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. So, will Season 6 of the Bravo reality series include a pregnancy?

According to a new report, Katie Maloney appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, months ago and claimed at the time that she and her husband would be ready to start a family “soon-ish,” Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz appeared to be a bit more anxious to begin the baby-making process and suggested they set a date right away.

“Let’s do it!” he proclaimed, as a report by The Daily Dish revealed on October 10.

Months after the late-night appearance, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz haven’t yet conceived a child, but they could announce baby news in the coming months. As the outlet explained, Maloney recently shared an update with Us Weekly magazine in which she revealed that she and Schwartz were excited about their future together and planned to have a family.

“It’s a reality now. It’s not just a hypothetical,” Katie Maloney explained, also adding that she and her husband are looking to buy their first home.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz got married last August amid filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 after becoming engaged one season earlier.

Since filming began on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been facing rumors of a possibly impending split, which were prompted by a tweet sent out by their co-star, Jax Taylor. However, despite Taylor’s proclamation that Maloney and Schwartz’s marriage was over, the couple has not split, nor are they planning to divorce.

While Katie Maloney may not be pregnant quite yet, she and Tom Schwartz are expected to conceive a child soon, and when they do, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see them chronicle their parenting journey on the Bravo reality series.

For more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

