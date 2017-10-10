Harvey Weinstein Allegations: Angelina Jolie Claims Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her In 1998

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein masturbation and sexual harassment scandal, Angelina Jolie has also come forward alleging that she was sexually harassed by Weinstein while working on a junket for Weinstein’s movie, Playing By Heart,. The incident took place in 1998 in a hotel room where he made an “unwanted advance” toward her. Angelina says that she refused his advances and was taken aback by them. Harvey backed off after she made it clear that she wasn’t interested. At the time of the alleged harassment, Weinstein was running Miramax, which he co-founded.

According to TMZ, their sources indicate that Angelina Jolie never complained about Weinstein’s sexual harassment until this scandal broke. She made a statement to the New York Times in which she details the inappropriate incident between employer and subordinate. Jolie goes on to explain that she never wanted to work with Weinstein again after the alleged sexual harassment because of what took place in the hotel room in the late 1990s.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Jolie is one of six women who confirmed to the New York Times that Weinstein is reportedly guilty of sexually inappropriate conduct. The expose shows a pattern of how Weinstein has allegedly been abusing his power by sexually harassing women. The outlet established that the sexual misconduct has been going on for decades. From Jolie’s point of view, it certainly clears up why she has been avoiding working with this prominent film producer for decades.

The New York Times reports that after they published Jolie and the other five women’s stories, more women started sharing their tales of sexual misconduct with the outlet. They allege that Harvey Weinstein seems to target women who are rising stars, as well as those who have barely acted and “others in between.”

Weinstein’s new spokesperson, Sally Hofmeister, has now addressed new claims of raping actresses. She made the statement that Harvey Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex, and he never retaliated against women who refused his advances. It is important to note that Angelina Jolie never claimed that Weinstein raped her, but that he made unwanted advances towards her, which could be construed as inappropriate in the work place.

[Featured Image Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]