Is ‘Alaskan Bush People’s’ Ami Brown Doing Better?

Members of the Brown family have been mum on the status of matriarch Ami Brown, who was previously said to be on her “deathbed,” battling stage IV (at least) lung cancer. However, in recent weeks, fans have noticed that the family has dispersed a bit, and they haven’t all been keeping vigil by Ami’s side, suggesting that she might be doing a bit better.

Over the past few weeks, the non-fan Facebook group “Alaskan Bush People Exposed” has posted a few photos of the Browns, some spotted in Utah, others in Colorado. Although many family members are in California with Ami (like her daughter Rain, for example), there doesn’t seem to be as much of an urgency surrounding Ami’s health at this time.

Most recently, the page posted a picture of Bam in Utah and, a couple of days ago, shared a snap of Noah shopping at a dollar store. Rain has been fairly active on social media, posting all kinds of selfies and what not, staying positive, and keeping a smile on her face. Her brother Gabe has also made some appearances on her Snapchat (he quit social media a couple of months ago).

One Facebook user even recalled hearing that Rain was recently out to dinner with her parents — plural — which suggests that Ami was feeling well enough to leave the house and to grab a bite to eat. This is good news, of course, for Alaskan Bush People fans, who have all been waiting for an update on Ami’s health, many hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

“Someone posted that Rainy said she had dinner out with her parents not too many days ago, so that was shocking to me. Glad Ami’s not on her deathbed though,” the Facebook comment read.

More #AlaskanBushPeople A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Jul 17, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ami Brown was released from the hospital after she finished chemotherapy. That unofficial update was reported on September 25 and left many people wondering how much longer Ami had. However, she is still hanging on, and it sounds like she might be doing better than she was a couple of months ago. Her prognosis still isn’t good, but she seems to be hanging on.

Are you a fan of Alaskan Bush People? Are you hoping that Ami pulls through? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Discovery]