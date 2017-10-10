NFL Owners May Force Players To Stand For National Anthem With New Rule Change, League Now Says

National Football League owners will meet next week to potentially adopt a new rule that would force NFL players to remain standing during the pre-game playing if the national anthem, ending the protests by many of the league’s African-American players who say that they have taken a knee during the anthem to protest the repeated killings of unarmed black citizens by police officers.

An NFL spokesperson revealed that owners are considering the new rule in a statement Tuesday morning, reported by ESPN football correspondent Adam Schefter, as well as numerous other media outlets.

The statement from NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said that the NFL “policy manual” already says that players “should” stand for the anthem, but that to date the league have chosen not to enforce the policy with disciplinary measures against those who choose to kneel or sit during the anthem.

“The important point here is the owners are gathering next week for our fall meeting here in New York,” Lockhart said. “They will have a chance, all of them, to discuss the issue and look at the policy.”

According to a report yesterday by the sports site Deadspin, the NFL recently and without a public statement revised its previous anthem policy. In a 2014 edition of the policy manual, players’ failure to stand during the national anthem may “result in disciplinary action from the League office.”

But the current version of the manual, according to the Deadspin report, has adopted much stronger language regarding punishment for anthem protests, saying that refusal to stand could “result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violation of the above, including first offenses.”

However, the new version of the manual removed the provision saying that discipline would come from “the league office.”

If the NFL adopts a new rule forbidding the anthem protests, or attempts to discipline players who kneel during the playing if the anthem — a song which itself has been characterized as racist due to lyrics in its third verse that glorify the killing of free slaves — the league could face a Constitutional challenge that would test the rights if employers ti regulate the political expression of employees.

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones became the first of the league’s 32 owners to announce that he would impose discipline on any Cowboys player who failed to stand for the anthem, NFL Players Association President DeMaurice Smith issued a statement calling on the league to “respect the Constitutional rights of our members without retribution.”

This story is developing and will be updated momentarily.

[Featured Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images]