Disney Star Tiffany Thornton Defends Choice To Get Married Again After Husband’s Death

Tiffany Thornton is best known for her time on Sonny With a Chance. This Disney star is now dealing with some backlash for getting married just two years after her first husband passed away. Us Weekly shared that Tiffany is now speaking out and defending her decision. She is dealing with haters who say she got married too soon.

Her first husband, Chris Carney, passed away in December of 2015. This Saturday she got married for the second time and this time to Gospel Light Church worship pastor Josiah Capaci. She doesn’t see any issue with getting married already and is speaking out on her Instagram to the haters.

Tiffany Thorton explained that she has found a perfect love. She also wanted to explain something to the people giving her a hard time and said, “There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways.” She went on to explain that she was a bit of a mess during her ceremony. One thing that Tiffany knows is that Chris would have loved the choice she made for her and the boys. She is very confident that he would be okay with her getting married again and to the man she chose. She even shared that Chris’ parents were sitting in the front row at the wedding and are a huge blessing to her and the children as well.

Tiffany revealed that she was getting too comfortable with living alone and that her new husband came into her life at the right time. She shared that her new husband understands she will always love Chris. Her first husband died after injuries from a car accident. Thornton and Carney are parents of sons Kenneth, 5, and Bentley, 3 and now they have a new man in their life that loves them as well. Tiffany Thornton is not going to let the haters get to her at all and will continue to be okay with her decision to already get married again.

Best day of my life 10/7/17 A post shared by Tiffany Thornton (@tiffthornton) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Do you feel like Tiffany Thornton got married too soon? Do you agree with her that there is no timeline for this kind of thing? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

