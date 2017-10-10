Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick: Completely Estranged Due To Sofia Richie Relationship?

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly estranged from former boyfriend Scott Disick.

As Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie heats up, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be refusing to speak to her former boyfriend, with whom she shares three children.

“Kourtney’s relationship with Scott is more strained than ever,” a source close to Disick told Hollywood Life on October 9.

According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend hasn’t been spending much time with their kids, including 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign. Instead, he’s been out and about with Sofia Richie for the past several weeks and shows no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be sick to her stomach over Disick’s wild ways and is allegedly repulsed and embarrassed for her ex-boyfriend.

As Hollywood Life revealed, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were recently seen traveling via private jet and during their trip, they were seen enjoying a meal as they ventured off to their destination on October 8. Weeks prior, they sparked rumors of a possible engagement after they were seen enjoying a meal with one another at a restaurant in Miami, where they also shared a video of themselves being presented with a plate of dessert that read “Congratulations.”

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

As Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie continues, Kourtney Kardashian and her younger flame, Younes Bendjima, have also continued to spend time with one another. As fans may recall, the couple was first spotted with one another around this time last year but it wasn’t until this past summer when they finally confirmed their relationship with a number of public outings in France and the U.S.

Prior to her romance with Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian was linked to Justin Bieber but they never confirmed whether or not they were dating. Instead, they spent months sparking rumors with their regular outings with one another in Los Angeles before Bieber began dating Sofia Richie, ironically, in August of last year.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]