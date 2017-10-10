‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Couple Swap — Billy And Phyllis Split, New Loves Revealed

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) corporate espionage will cost him the love of Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). It’s not so much that Billy conspired to take down Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) that’s the problem for Phyllis. The larger issue is that Billy chose loyalty to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) over loyalty to Phyllis, the woman he lives with and says he loves. There are some big couple shifts coming soon — but when the music stops, who will be with whom?

Will Nikki and Jack survive his Brash & Sassy takedown?

The romance of Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) seems ill-fated since he’s trying to wreck her daughter’s business. If Brash & Sassy goes down in flames thanks to Jack, Nikki might not be able to stick it out. Also, Fall Y&R spoilers from Soap Central say Nikki and Jack are worried pursuing romance might wreck their friendship. Plus, there’s Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to consider. Victor won’t let them have a happily ever after. If they split, that means Jack is available, and Phyllis is too. Will Jack and Phyllis find their way back to one another? Are they fated for love?

Today on #YR, Jack forces Phyllis to see the truth and Lily takes on a new challenge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/5y0y14ZdtU pic.twitter.com/0Dj2NlRdB9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 9, 2017

Billy got a special hug at work

On Friday’s Y&R, Billy and Victoria offered Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) an executive position at B&S. She got Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), and Juliet Helton’s (Laur Allen) combined job and was thrilled. But a very strange scene, as captured by SheKnows Soaps commentary, noted that Lily had an odd look on her face as she and Billy hugged. Was that just a weird take that the showrunners didn’t have time to film again, or was it a flash of things to come? Billy’s about to be cut loose by Phyllis if she can’t deal with his sabotage. It seems more likely he’d run back to Vikki, but you never know.

Mariah can’t quit Tessa

There are two other couples destined for drama on the CBS soap. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) keeps trying to work up the nerve to tell Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) that she loves her. It’s not easy because Tessa’s moving in with Mariah’s brother Noah Newman (Robert Adamson) but Y&R doesn’t seem to be backing off this plot. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) senses something wrong with his romance with Mariah, but he’d never guess the real problem is she’s got her eye on a lady. Meanwhile, Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) is waiting in the wings for someone to want her. Cane and Juliet seem fated to give love a try too.

Mariah is torn between Tessa and Devon, and Ashley asks Neil for help on today's #YR. WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/dYc4TmKzuL pic.twitter.com/ToGe4Yq5ty — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 8, 2017

Abby and Zack have a date with destiny

Other Y&R spoilers promise that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will find out soon that Zack (Ryan Ashton) and his app are tied to the sex trafficking ring – that plot isn’t dead yet. When that happens, Abby is rumored to turn to Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) for comfort. That leaves Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) out in the cold if that long-rumored pairing happens. Then again, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) might be on the skids with Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) soon if Victor outs her role in keeping Christian’s paternity a secret. Nick might run back to Sharon.

Sweeps spells disaster for many couples

There are less than 20 episodes between now and the start of November. We can expect these couples to shatter and reform into new pairings all during the upcoming sweeps peak. The soaps always love to save the big stuff for the all-important ratings grab period. Look for Mariah to come clean to Tessa on loving her, Billy and Jack to get hit by lady karma for their sneaky corporate schemes, and big trouble with the Newmans to wreck relationships. Check back for more Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming and Cliff Lipson/CBS]