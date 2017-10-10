‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: 5 Shocking & Emotional Sami Reunions You Can’t Miss

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that fans are in for a treat when Hurricane Sami (Alison Sweeney) returns on Friday, October 13 for a two-month run. Besides still bearing a grudge against Abigail (Marci Miller), kissing Chad (Billy Miller) and catching John (Drake Hogestyn) doing some grave digging, Sami will actually have some stirring reunions with the people that meant the most to her. Here are the five reunions that you have been waiting for.

Sami And Lucas

Sami and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) have always left fans exasperated, confused, or in fits of comical hysteria. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that the chemistry between “Lumi” will be as hot as ever, even though initially there will be some tension about Will (Chandler Massey). According to Michael Fairman Soaps, Alison Sweeney gave kudos to DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati.

“Ron really hit the nail on the head with the Lucas-Sami material. In fact, my scenes coming up with Bryan Dattilo are some of my most favorite I’ve ever done. The crew people were giving us the thumbs up, like ‘That’s our Lumi!”

Sami and Eric

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the twins will find time to bond. Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sami have always fascinated viewers because they are so different. The two will bond over the current drama they’re facing: Sami with Will’s non-death, and Eric with the woman Sami loves to hate, Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Sami and Marlena

Sami and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) relationship has always been volatile at best, but Marlena and Will have always had a very special connection. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that when Sami’s grief becomes too much, she will turn to Marlena. Her mother will be a source of strength and support for Sami during this time and she will be able to reassure Sami when nobody else can.

Sami and Roman

Sami has always been a daddy’s girl, and no matter how much John tried to step into Roman’s (Josh Taylor) shoes, she always firmly put him in his place. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Sami would probably lean on her dad for advice at this time. As of late, Roman has been the town’s unofficial wise man and will undoubtedly be a shoulder for her to cry on.

Sami and Will

Set the DVR for the most anticipated reunion of all, when Sami finally holds her son, Will, again. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that although it will take some time to find Will, make no mistake he is alive and will return to Salem.

“For almost my entire run on Days, Sami’s overarching story was all about Will. She would lie for him, kill for him. Her fights over that kid were huge! She was always Mama Bear so when he died it was horrible.”

Isn’t it fitting that “Mama Bear” returns because she has heard news of her son and that he may need her? After all, whether you love or hate Sami, she has always been a woman who is fiercely loyal and who will fight for those she loves till the bitter end. Whose reunion are you most looking forward to?

