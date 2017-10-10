‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Shocking Move, Will It Score Points With Carly Or Backfire?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will make a grand gesture and hope it brings her closer to the Corthinos family. Chloe has had a rough couple months as Carly (Laura Wright) has done everything she could to put distance between her and Michael (Chad Duell). Nelle hopes her newest plan will rebuild some of Carly’s trust issues with her.

Michael has been caught in the middle of his mother and girlfriend’s battle for months. According to Soap Central, Carly had said she was going to let Michael make up his own mind about Nelle. However, Carly couldn’t stay out of it, and once again, she inserted herself in her son’s affairs.

Carly realizes that Michael is an adult. However, she knows he can be too trusting, and she fears Nelle is nothing but trouble. General Hospital spoilers state that Carly believes that Nelle will hurt Michael. She isn’t trying to destroy Nelle’s relationship with her son out of spite. Her motive is to protect Michael from getting hurt again.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Carly agreed to take a step back regarding Nelle, but she will not let it go completely. She believes that Nelle’s true colors will come out eventually, and she wants to be there for Michael in case Nelle turns on him.

Someone is bound to see through Nelle's "grin and bear it" strategy eventually.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny is more willing to let Michael live his life on his own terms. He doesn’t disagree that Nelle is probably bad news, but Sonny doesn’t see the sense in meddling in their adult son’s personal life. He knows that is asking for trouble. Sonny realizes that it may be easier for fathers to let their children live their lives while mothers tend to hover and be over-protective.

As far as Nelle is concerned, General Hospital spoilers indicate that she is “all in” with Michael. She is willing to put up with Carly as long as Michael doesn’t believe all of his mother’s crazy suspicions about her. However, Nelle knows that if she can think of a way to turn things around with Carly and the rest of the Corthinos family, it could make her life with Michael so much more comfortable.

The question is, will Nelle’s grand gesture soften Carly stance against her or stack the cards against her?

