Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Boyfriend Travis Scott? Couple Reportedly Has A Baby Girl On The Way

Kylie Jenner began facing rumors of an engagement immediately after sources claimed she was pregnant with her first child. However, while Jenner may be expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, the couple isn’t ready to tie the knot.

According to a new report, the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be quite excited for the allegedly impending birth of her first child, but when it comes to a future wedding, Jenner is planning to take things slow.

“Kylie is thrilled. And Travis can’t wait to be a dad,” an insider told In Touch Weekly, according to a report by Life & Style magazine on October 9.

Although Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend of just months have reportedly discussed the idea of getting married in the future, Jenner is reportedly insisting that she does not want to get married until after her first child arrives. As the insider explained, her reported baby is Jenner’s main priority.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating earlier this year, and because several outlets have claimed that she became pregnant sometime around April, it appears that they waited just weeks before conceiving their first child. As fans may recall, Jenner began dating Scott very soon after her split from rapper Tyga, who she dated on and off for at least a couple of years.

According to another report, Kylie Jenner asked Travis Scott to move into her $35 million rental in Beverly Hills, California, just months into their romance. As a source told Hollywood Life, Jenner didn’t want to live in the massive home by herself because she would feel too scared.

While Kylie Jenner is staying mum on her alleged pregnancy, the reality star was reportedly showing a hint of a baby bump during her best friend Jordyn Woods’ birthday celebration in Malibu, California, last month.

To see more of Kylie Jenner and her family, including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network. No word yet on a second season of her reality series, Life of Kylie.

