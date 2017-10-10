Is This ‘Outlander’s’ Steamiest Scene Yet? Claire Tells Jamie To ‘Come To Bed With Me’ In Episode 6 Sneak Peek

Things are about to get hot and heavy on Outlander. In the wake of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) epic reunion, Starz released new promo images for Outlander’s upcoming episode that feature the character’s steamiest scene to date.

According to the Daily Mail, the upcoming installment will explore Jamie and Claire’s reunion, including their first night together. In the steamy photo, a topless Jamie and Claire are shown holding each other in bed, confirming that their romance is still hotter than ever.

The latest episode of Outlander featured Claire finally traveling back in time to reunite with her long-lost lover. The installment, “Freedom & Whiskey,” ended with Jamie passing out after seeing Claire for the first time in 20 years. In addition to the sultry photos, a video trailer for the coming episode shows Jamie and Claire enjoying a glass of wine in a dimly lighted room.

“I want to see you,” Claire whispers to Jamie, who responds, “Will you come to bed with me then?”

Jamie and Claire last saw each other at the end of Season 2 when Jamie went off to fight in the Battle of Culloden. The two have been living separate lives ever since, and it took four episodes until they finally reunited. While Jamie dealt with being imprisoned and starting a new life without Claire, the former nurse was back in her own time raising the couple’s daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton). The first four episodes in Season 3 explored their lives apart, and fans couldn’t be happier about them finally getting back together.

According to Hollywood Life, the next episode will take a deeper look into their reunion, which began with the print shop scene at the end of last week’s installment. Fans have waited a long time to see the print shop scene unfold on the show, and they can expect to see more of it in this week’s episode.

There’s no telling what all will happen between Jamie and Claire moving forward, but it looks like their romance will pick up right where it left off. Fortunately, spending 20 years apart did not lessen their love for each other, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

New episodes of Outlander air Sunday nights on Starz, check out a sneak peek of the epic reunion below.

[Featured Image by Starz]