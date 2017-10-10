Kate Middleton Wants Prince William To Lose Weight, Ditch The ‘Dad Bod,’ Or Does She?

Kate Middleton is concerned that her husband and the father of her soon-to-be three children, Prince William, is getting what’s affectionately known as a “dad bod,” and Kate wants him to take off some weight, The Hollywood Gossip is reporting. Then again, maybe she doesn’t as there are conflicting reports, which The Inquisitr will gladly help you sort out.

In case you’re not familiar with the term, “dad bod” or “dad body” refers to the tendency of men to pack on a few pounds after they become dads. Perhaps they don’t have as much time to get to the gym now that they have kids demanding their attention. Perhaps they don’t care anymore as that they have more important things about which to worry. Or, maybe they’re just older. Either way, the phrase has entered the vernacular of the day, and as it turns out, Kate is concerned that her own husband might be getting one. At least, according to new reports from insiders close to the Royal Family.

You’re probably thinking, so what? He’s 35 and has two kids, so he deserves to put on a little paunch. The problem with that line of thinking is that William is a Royal and will almost certainly one day be the King of England, and it simply doesn’t do to look anything less than top-notch.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Expecting Twins? Inside Her Rumored Birth Plan https://t.co/lbOCl7fz0t pic.twitter.com/VK3vWKcFVu — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) October 10, 2017

What’s more, according to the insider, Kate is all about personal appearance, and if her husband looks pudgy, it reflects poorly on her. And with her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, reportedly close to making it official with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge is apparently concerned about comparisons between her man and Harry.

“Once they officially become an engaged couple, it’s without a doubt that the media will [compare] Harry and Meghan to William and Kate. The last thing Kate wants is for [anybody out there] to think that she picked the out-of-shape, balding royal brother to marry.”

OK, that’s one report coming out of the Royal Family. A conflicting report says the entire thing is, as the British would say, balderdash.

As Gossip Cop reports, there is no truth to the rumors that Kate is concerned about her husband’s physique, according to another anonymous source close to the Royal Family. William has joined a tony London gym – Chelsea Harbour Club – but it’s not because of Kate’s meddling. It’s because now that he’s not the polo-playing man-about-town that he was in his youth, he wants to stay active.

Which report do you believe; that Kate Middleton is pressing William to lose weight, or that William is simply trying to stay active for the sake of staying active? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by AP/Tim Ireland, FILE]