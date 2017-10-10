Did Emma Roberts’ Inappropriate Relationship With Hayden Christensen Make Rachel Bilson Kick Him To The Curb?

Rachel Bilson may have ended her relationship with Hayden Christensen because the actor was getting a little too flirty with Emma Roberts. Bilson reportedly thought her boyfriend was having an “inappropriate relationship” with the Scream Queens star, which ultimately led to their split.

According to Radar Online, Bilson discovered flirtatious text messages on Christensen’s phone, and she didn’t hesitate to pull the plug on their romance. Bilson and Christensen have been dating since 2007 and share a daughter together, Briar Rose. Christensen’s inappropriate behavior with Roberts allegedly started on the set of the movie Little Italy, in which the two play romantic interests.

Bilson and Christensen have not confirmed the breakup, making it hard to determine what really happened behind the scenes. Perez Hilton reports that Roberts announced that she is no longer single during a podcast last month, and many fans thought that meant she was back with ex-boyfriend Evan Peters. Based on the new report, however, it sounds like Roberts may have been talking about someone else.

According to Elite Daily, Roberts and Evans have a complicated history that dates back to 2012. Their romance sparked after they worked on the comedy Adult World. Although the two quickly got engaged, their relationship took a violent turn a year later. Emma Roberts was arrested in 2013 after police were called to a hotel and found Peters covered in bruises. The couple eventually worked out their differences and remained together until 2015. After a short hiatus, the two were back in each other’s arms in early 2016, only to break up and reconcile several times over the course of the year.

Roberts and Evans got engaged a second time last fall. They haven’t announced another split and are presumably still together. The American Horror Story actress has not commented on her relationship with Christensen or the status of her romance with Peters. Roberts and Peters are currently working together on the new season of American Horror Story.

It isn’t clear what happened between Hayden Christensen and Emma Roberts, but it sounds like their fling was the final straw for Rachel Bilson.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]