Kendall Jenner And Rumored Boyfriend Blake Griffin Enjoy Halloween Fun With Friends

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin appear to be going strong.

While the 21-year-old model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has not yet confirmed that she is, in fact, dating the Los Angeles Clippers player, a report on October 9 revealed that the alleged couple spent time with one another over the weekend.

On Sunday, October 8, Kendall Jenner and her friends, including Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye, and Jordyn Woods, were joined by Blake Griffin, Taco, Fai Khadra, and others at the Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor attraction in Long Beach, California.

In a video obtained by Just Jared, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were seen walking out of one of the haunted mazes with one another, but there was no hand-holding between them. As fans may have noticed, Jenner and Griffin appear to be doing their best to stay mum on their relationship, but at the same time, they’ve been spotted together on numerous occasions over the past two months.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin first stepped out with one another in August of this year, just a short time after Jenner stepped out with her rumored flame ASAP Rocky in Los Angeles. Needless to say, Jenner and the rapper haven’t been seen together at all since she began hanging out with the athlete.

In 2016, Kendall Jenner appeared to be juggling ASAP Rocky with Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson. However, she never confirmed she was dating either one of the men. Instead, she maintained her silence throughout the rumored relationships and appears to be doing the same when it comes to her alleged romance with Blake Griffin.

As Kendall Jenner’s fans will recall, Jenner was first linked to ASAP Rocky in February of last year when he posed alongside the model and her family during Kanye West’s fashion show in New York City. Then, just two months later, rumors of a romance between Jenner and Clarkson began to swirl.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]