‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: ‘Seinfeld’s’ Danny Woodburn Joins ‘B&B,’ Bill Has A Plan To Destroy Liam?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal Seinfeld alum, Danny Woodburn will appear on the CBS soap opera for a short stint during the week of October 16. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has been working hard to try to convince his son, Liam (Scott Clifton) to work with him and hand over control of Spencer Publications. So far, Liam has refused to back down. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill’s hand was forced into bringing in a shady computer whiz named Ken to save his hide.

According to TV Insider, Bill will pay big money if Ken can find information on Spencer Publications computer system that he could use against Liam. Bill hopes that Ken will hack into his company’s network and save Liam’s files to a USB. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill thinks his son has kept his confession on his computer. So, if Ken can find it, he can delete the file and pave the way for Bill to retake control of Spencer Publications.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Bill believes this may be his only chance to get information on Liam. Bill begged his son to work with him and apologized for taking things too far. However, Liam was not interested and demanded his father sign his resignation from the company.

On Monday, October 9, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers stated that Bill told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Liam would regret crossing him. Bill said that he would take everything from Liam. Steffy assumed he meant his career, but Bill has something more personal in mind. It’s pretty evident that Dollar Bill plans to bed Liam’s wife, which in his mind is the perfect revenge against his son’s rebellion.

Ken will get a big payoff even if Liam moved the files. The B&B spoilers suggest that Liam has something on his computer system that could clear Bill and created tension between the father and son.

“Bill is willing to pay lots and lots of dough for Ken to get hold of the evidence Liam has in his files,” previews Woodburn.

“I can’t say how it turns out—but Ken’s no fool. He gets paid either way!”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Danny Woodburn will appear in a handful of episodes, starting on Thursday, October 19. Share your opinion in the comments section below about Bill’s new plan to fight Liam for control of Spencer Publications.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekday on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]