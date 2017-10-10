Kailyn Lowry Calls Out MTV And The Network Deletes Tweet In Response

Kailyn Lowry is proud to be part of the Teen Mom 2 family, even though she doesn’t always get along with her co-stars. Kailyn has fought with Jenelle Evans online over comments Lowry once made about Nathan Griffith and his role as a father. However, it sounds like Kailyn may be a bit concerned about the things that the network chooses to air on the show, especially when it comes to the children. This week, Lowry watched as MTV promoted Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, and she saw a tweet that didn’t sit well with her. She decided to reach out to MTV via Twitter, asking why they decided to write such a tweet.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry didn’t think that the tweet was appropriate. Apparently, the tweet was something about Jenelle Evans and David Eason because fans reacted to her tweet. MTV ended up deleting the tweet, but Kailyn isn’t too happy. Apparently, people reacted to Lowry’s tweet, revealing that it isn’t good to show Jenelle in a bad light, and many of Lowry’s followers are concerned about Jenelle’s children.

“Is there an intern running this account? There’s nothing funny about this,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted to the official MTV network account for Teen Mom 2, revealing that she’s not exactly pleased with what she saw on the social network account.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t go into details about what the tweet was about, and she didn’t react when the show was airing. But during the episode, viewers were clearly rattled by Jenelle’s storyline, as she had told producers that David was yelling at her, and when they confronted him about it, he got angry and walked out. Based on the editing, it sounds like Jenelle didn’t say much about it. Perhaps this is why Lowry’s fans believe she’s being abused. Whether the story is true or not, Lowry doesn’t think it is funny to watch or even promote. There are children involved, and perhaps she’s worried that it will affect Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s tweet? Do you think she was concerned about Jenelle after the fight that was featured on Teen Mom 2 yesterday?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]