Will Serena Williams And Baby Daddy Have Time For Wedding Before Australian Open? Tennis Star Secures Comeback

Serena Williams gave birth to her first daughter last month. The baby was a surprise for both the tennis star and her boyfriend, Alexis Ohanian, who only have been dating for about a year. Without telling her fans, the former world number one won the Australian Open 2017 while few weeks pregnant with her daughter and made sure that the initials of her name reflected the triumph. And now, it looks like the 36-year-old American player will make an attempt to defend her title at Australian Open 2018. The real question is, will she have time to wed her baby daddy before then?

The 36-year-old tennis star and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their first baby into the world on September 1, 2017. Considering that they are both social media mavens, they took to Reddit and Instagram to show off their beautiful daughter to the world. They even created a separate Instagram account for Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. to track her growth and development. The new family has been enjoying the first few weeks together and the baby daddy even took paternity leave from work so that he can be there for his ladies.

But it has never been in the plan for Serena to take this opportunity to retire from tennis. Even when she was just in her second trimester, she made it very clear that she will make a comeback.

“I don’t think my story is over yet,” she said to Vanity Fair.

That has now been confirmed by the Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, who stated that the champion will “return to Melbourne to defend her title in January,” according to the Guardian.

“Serena will be back,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of grand slams […] It’s the first time ever that both the women and the men’s winner will receive $4m each – that has not been done by any other grand slam or any other event.”

But now the question is, will Serena and her baby daddy have time to have the wedding of their dreams? In the Vanity Fair interview, she made it clear that they will have their wedding in the fall after the birth of their daughter. With just a little over two months to go before the start of Australian Open tournament, it may be too much to fit a wedding into that tight time frame.

The new mother has already shown progress on her Instagram, as she readies herself for the comeback. Her two selfies show that she has lost a lot of weight since giving birth, which is an important step in getting her fitness level back.

“Wow talk about bouncing back after little Alexis,” one fan wrote.

“Are you sure you just had a baby?! You look absolutely amazing,” another commented.

Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou also has expressed that his star trainee asked him to keep her on track as she seeks to become both a mother and world’s best tennis player.

“There are two lives for women,” he said to Eurosport. “Before having a family, and when you start having a family. She is in a different mindset, and I’m sure she is going to be an incredible mother. I’m sure about that. […] When she called me to tell me she was pregnant, in the same sentence she said: ‘I am pregnant, but… I’m not finished with tennis and I want you to wait for me.'”

