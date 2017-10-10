Fashion designer Donna Karan is backpedaling, saying that her comments about women asking to be sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein were taken out of context. Donna Karan says that blaming the victim does not represent her true feelings in this situation, but Karan can’t ignore the ferocious backlash that has her in the crosshairs, some say for defending the indefensible. Outspoken advocate Rose McGowan is calling out Donna Karan, referring to her as scum.

In this situation, fashion designer Donna Karan, best known for brands like DKNY, seems to have backed the wrong horse by defending Harvey Weinstein, who was just forced out of his company, the Weinstein Company. On Sunday, the board of directors of the Weinstein Company could no longer ignore the mounting complaints of sexual harassment that have accrued over decades.

The Weinstein Company released a statement that Harvey Weinstein was terminated from the company effective immediately.

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

Donna Karan apologises after controversial comments about Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/SAPyBufTuy pic.twitter.com/W9bdvFyhnP — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) October 10, 2017

Almost everyone who has spoken out about Harvey Weinstein has condemned him for decades of complaints from big-name actresses, but fashion designer Donna Karan spoke out, saying that Harvey Weinstein “has done some amazing things,” and that he and his second wife are “wonderful people.”

But the comment from fashion designer Donna Karan that shocked and dismayed many was about women perhaps asking to be treated badly because of the way they dress (ironic, because Karan sometimes designs revealing clothing). Karan said that some women “presenting themselves the way they do” and the way they dress are asking for “trouble.”

But fashion designer Donna Karan obviously did not anticipate the backlash, because she promptly started backpedaling and insisting that her comments were taken out of context. Karan now claims that her allegiance is always to the victim.

“Sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual.”

Insisting that she was misunderstood, Donna Karan is begging to be forgiven.

“[I am] truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim.”

Donna Karan Supports – And then Pulls Support – of Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/Ar9GepnZRW — Dresselaers792 (@Dresselaers792) October 10, 2017

But despite her apologies, fashion designer Donna Karan might have a hard time being forgiven for her initial comments praising Harvey Weinstein. Rose McGowan, for one, will not be forgetting the way Karan reacted. After reading fashion designer Donna Karan’s quotes that “how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do,” McGowan lashed out, putting Donna Karan on full blast.

“Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE. Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress.”

The New York Times revealed that Rose McGowan received a settlement from Harvey Weinstein back in 1997 for $100,000, but she will not validate this, likely because of a non-disclosure agreement gagging her from discussing the case that was triggered by an event that took place at the Sundance Film Festival.

But Rose McGowan has spoken about being raped by an unnamed studio executive. McGowan is posting on Twitter, asking more victims to speak out. She shared a photo of herself around the time she was raped, for Donna Karan and others to see who they were throwing under the bus when they blame and shame the victim.

“This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence.”

Donna Karan still insists she was misunderstood, and she is a champion of women.

Do you believe what fashion designer Donna Karan is saying now that she is backpedaling about defending Harvey Weinstein?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]