‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Forced To Marry Austin Forsyth?

Counting On stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth got married in May, and they are already expecting their first child. The young couple appear to be happy and in love, but was this marriage forced on the Duggar daughter?

The two-hour special wedding episode airs next week, so the most recent Counting On episode focused on the bride, with her siblings revealing some of their favorite memories of their sister. But, the biggest surprise came from Duggar herself, when she revealed that meeting Forsyth was not a love at first sight experience.

As Hollywood Life reports, Duggar and Forsyth met when they were kids when she was five, and he was eight. But, Forsyth didn’t start coming around the house until about five years ago, and Duggar was not impressed.

“I didn’t really like him that much,” Duggar admitted. “He was young and immature, and I was young and immature… Yeah, I didn’t think much about him.”

However, things eventually changed, and Joy-Anna Duggar happily married her “best friend.” She says he balances her out and his adventurous spirit pulls her out of her box. She also admires his work ethic and the fact that he provides for his family.

When it comes to Forsyth, he says that Duggar is an answer to prayer.

Taking some time off work to attend a Bible Conference. So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached! When we attended last year we weren't in a relationship… it's amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year. #ilovemywife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

The newlyweds are expecting their first baby sometime early next year, and Duggar’s siblings say she will be an excellent mother because she is an amazing big sister.

Duggar and Forsyth have not revealed a due date, but they did drop hints in their most recent Instagram post. Along with a baby bump photo, Duggar captioned the photo with some interesting details, including the fetus being the size of a bell pepper and weighing about half a pound. Duggar also revealed she is feeling the baby move.

In Touch shared a quick Google search that revealed a baby that size would be five and a half inches long and around 18 weeks old, which means the 19-year-old is due in February. It also means that the reality star got pregnant just days after her wedding, which should squash shotgun wedding rumors.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Catch Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s journey when Counting On airs Monday nights on TLC.

