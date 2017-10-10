Kailyn Lowry’s New Baby Is Caught In The Midst Of Her Drama With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are allegedly in the midst of a paternity debate.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star is currently at odds with Chris Lopez and may soon end up in court.

“[Kailyn’s] definitely struggling to try and work out visitation when it comes to Chris,” a source close to the reality star revealed to Hollywood Life on October 9.

As the insider revealed, Kailyn Lowry believes it is quite important for all three of her children to adhere to a strict and consistent routine, and unfortunately, Chris Lopez isn’t playing along. While Lopez appeared to be spending quite a lot of time with his son after Lux Russell’s birth, he has reportedly embarked on a much less consistent visitation schedule in recent weeks.

Although Chris Lopez has remained mum on his current arrangement with Kailyn Lowry, the Hollywood Life source said that the Delaware State University student often shows up to Lowry’s home without notice or makes plans to spend time with Lux Russell and fails to show.

The insider went on to reveal that while Kailyn Lowry wants to take Chris Lopez to court, she is afraid that doing so may scare him away for good. In fact, the source claimed that because Lopez has been hostile towards the reality star in the past, Lowry does not want to confront Lopez at all.

“It’s getting to the point now where Chris needs to make up his mind one way or another, because otherwise it’s really not fair on his son,” the source added.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez struck up a romance with one another in late 2016 after Lowry announced in May of that year that she and Javi Marroquin, the father of her middle son, three-year-old Lincoln, were ending their marriage after just three years.

Before Lowry announced she and Chris Lopez were expecting a child in February of this year, they called it quits on their short-lived romance, and for months leading up to Lux Russell’s birth, they were completely estranged.

