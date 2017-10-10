Behati Prinsloo Jeopardizes Victoria’s Secret With Baby Bump? Adam Levine Snags YSL Deal For Daughter & Family

Behati Prinsloo surprised the fashion world when she revealed that she was pregnant again with Adam Levine’ second baby. The 28-year-old model posted a new baby bump on Instagram just a few days before she and her husband celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. Considering the couple has stated before that they want a big family, it is not so surprising that Behati is pregnant again, but it could have an impact on her modeling career for Victoria’s Secret.

The Namibian model became Victoria’s Secret Angel back in 2009 when she was just 20-years-old. From then on, she stayed with the lingerie brand for years, walking nine consecutive shows in a row and opening the show in 2014 and 2015. She had to miss out on the 2016 show because she had just given birth to her first daughter. To make sure that the company and her fans do not forget her, she wrote on her Instagram that she will be back next year to reclaim her glory.

“To the girls and crew, good luck in Paris, me and Dusty Rose will be cheering. I know the blood sweat and tears that goes into the making of this show and also being in it, this would have been my 10th year I can’t believe it,” she wrote. “Love you all, have fun in Paris and see you next year!!!!”

Right now, it looks like her comeback will not be plausible, as she is pregnant again. While models like Irina Shayk have walked Victoria’s Secret show while they were with child, they did not show at all, as they were very early in their pregnancy.

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

However, Behati Prinsloo does not seem upset that her baby is setting her career back. She has fully embraced the motherhood and is making waves in maternity fashion.

“Behati Prinsloo is making pregnancy look like a breeze,” reports InStyle. “The model, who is expecting her second child with husband and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, was spotted out on Sunday at the Beverly Hills Farmer’s Market in a skintight black minidress that flaunted her growing baby bump.”

Her husband, Adam Levine, also seems to be hustling to make sure he can provide for his second child. While Adam and Behati are not financially struggling, to say the least, the 38-year-old musician scored a deal with YSL, which will definitely increase their shared wealth.

“YSL Beauty is proud to welcome on board the supremely talented recording artist, actor, and presenter Adam Levine,” the press release stated, according to Billboard. “A multifaceted modern man, he is the embodiment of Y, the latest masculine fragrance launch by YSL.”

Happy to share I'm working with YSL on their new men's fragrance, Y. Come back tomorrow for more. @yslbeauty #thatsY A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

And just because she is pregnant again doesn’t mean Behati has given up on her modeling career. The most recent reports state that she still adheres to a strict diet plan to preserve her body.

“While we may not know her entire routine, we do know that Prinsloo subscribes to a popular, celebrity-approved meal plan that’s sure to keep any one of us away from sodas and junk food and craving broccoli instead,” reports InStyle.

