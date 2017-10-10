Tyler Posey Speaks Out After Nude Photo Leak

Tyler Posey is responding after falling victim to a hacker who leaked nude photos of him online.

The actor, who had private nude photos stolen and then posted online by the hacker back in January, finally broke his silence about the crime in a new interview — and his response to the leak is actually pretty surprising.

Rather than harboring bad feelings toward the hacker who leaked his naked pictures to the world or scrambling to have the images taken down, Tyler instead told Us Weekly this week that he’s actually not too bothered about his private photos being available for anyone to see.

Speaking to the outlet at New York City Comic Con, where he appeared with his former Teen Wolf co-stars, Posey instead bluntly replied, “I don’t care,” when asked about being the victim of the crime and having fans see his naked photos.

As for why the actor isn’t letting the naked photo leak get to him, he confessed that he instead prefers to take a more stress-free approach to the drama and doesn’t think too much about the leak.

“It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off,” he confessed.

Tyler was hacked in January, as was his Teen Wolf co-star Cody Christian. Posey confessed that the hack actually isn’t the only time he’s been caught up in a deeply personal crime.

Posey also revealed to the outlet that he once had his identity stolen after having his iCloud account hacked into, which is also likely how his private nude photos were stolen and posted online.

“I got a letter in the mail saying I’m a victim of a case of somebody who hacked iCloud,” said Tyler, who’s currently starring in The CW’s Jane the Virgin. “I think I had my identity taken. I think I’ve had it stolen.”

PopCrush confirmed back in January that nude photos of both Tyler and Cody had leaked online but didn’t detail how many pictures leaked or exactly what they showed.

The site did, however, allege that Cody had a nude video find its way online in early January; Tyler then had his private photos stolen just a few days later.

To the beautiful Holland Roden. The only cast member who made it all the way with me 🙂 love you holl. Thanks for giving me the honor of directing you. You too @khylinrhambo and big Mike and all the others 🙂 A post shared by Tyler Posey (@tylerposey58) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

After the naked images and video were published online, Teen Wolf fans rallied around the actors and got the hashtags #WeRespectYouTyler and #WeRespectYouCody trending on Twitter in a show of support for the stars.

But, of course, Posey and Cody certainly aren’t the only celebrities to fall victim to hackers who leaked private and very personal images on the web.

Several other stars have fallen victim to nude hackers this year in addition to Posey and his co-star, including big-name celebrities like Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Katharine McPhee, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Sarah Hyland, and many more.

Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson is also one of the most recent victims of the recent hackings after she had naked photos posted online without her permission. Dakota’s leak happened around eight months after Tyler and Cody were targeted.

After private nude photos of Lindsey and Tiger hit the web in August, the Olympian took a different stance to Tyler and said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Tonight that the hacking was an “outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy.”

She also confirmed that she would be taking legal action against any sites who distributed the photos, which followed the lead of Mean Girls actress Amanda Seyfried who TMZ reported also threatened legal action after her naked pictures were leaked a few months prior.

It’s not yet clear if the recent slew of nude photo hackings is linked or if the same hacker, or group of hackers, is behind the crimes.

What do you think of Tyler Posey’s surprisingly upbeat response to having his nude photos stolen and leaked online?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]