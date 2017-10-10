‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings, Steve Burton Teases Hot Drama, Plus Is Avery Going To Be Aged?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal shocking moments are ahead on the ABC soap opera. Steve Burton’s return as patient six has been fascinating, and the actor teased the best has yet to come. In addition, a casting call suggests that Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Ava’s (Maura West) daughter could be rapidly aged in the next few months.

Eric Schroder popped up in Port Charles as Devon, one of Sonny’s trusted bodyguards. There’s no word if the actor will return anytime soon. In addition, Chanelle Wang will appear as a fan on Tuesday, October 10. It’s possible that it will tie in with the Man Landers storyline in some way.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Paul David Robers will appear as Jerry on Friday, October 13. Ava will find herself in a jam, and GH spoilers suggest that Jerry will help her out.

Another interesting casting scoop reveals that General Hospital needs a young actress to play a contract role. There’s no word who the little girl will be, but the speculation is GH may age Avery. Of course, there could be an upcoming storyline involving a new little girl. The viewers will have to wait and see how it plays out.

Why is the date so shocking to Patient 6, West Coast? Don't miss today's exciting, all-new #GH… STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/rpIAThaAGk — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 9, 2017

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Steve Burton has an exciting storyline ahead. The actor posted an Instagram video stating that he couldn’t wait until the GH fans see what’s ahead for his alter ego.

Patient six will hightail it back to Port Charles and will be shocked to see Sam (Kelly Monaco) with another man. There’s no official word that Steve Burton will play Stone Cold, even though the dedicated GH fanbase insist Billy Miller’s Jason isn’t the real deal. The fans believe Miller’s character is Drew, Jason’s twin brother that supposedly died as a young child. General Hospital viewers will have to wait to see how it pans out in the months ahead.

Great week @generalhospitalabc Having a blast with the cast and crew. Thank you as always for your support! #gh #hairisthesame #maskisoff #whoami #grateful #ghcrew #home A post shared by Steve Burton (@1steveburton) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Brea Bee will return as Sharon; the irritating sister of Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) ex-fiancee. General Hospital spoilers tease that she will have tough questions for Nelle.

Jon Lindstrom will return as Kevin Collins. General Hospital spoilers state that Kevin returns after settling Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) in at his French boarding school.

It looks like a great week ahead with many exciting storylines. Share your opinion in the comments section below about the weekly casting news for General Hospital.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]