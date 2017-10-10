‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Selling ‘Free Abby Lee’ Shirts In Prison

Former Dance Moms mentor Abby Lee Miller reportedly find ways to promote her brand and earn money while in prison.

In a recent report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 51-year-old choreographer is cashing in her fame while serving her sentence at the FCI Victorville. According to the gossip site, the ALDC founder managed to find the opportunity to sell her merchandise to fellow inmates.

Apparently, Miller is selling her infamous shirts behind bars. The said apparel is available on her official ALDC website and retails for $30.

The limited edition orange and black shirt features the phrase “Free Abby Lee” in the front while the back showcased a grainy black and white photo of Abby.

Miller’s website also offered a new clothing item featuring Abby’s famous line but with a changed tune — “Everyone’s not replaceable.”

Abby’s team stated that the changed quote is the “new motto” for Dance Moms Season 7. The T-shirt, which retails for $29, are available in mint green and lavender color.

And it looks like Miller’s shirt will sell just fine in prison, especially with the endorsement of the instructor’s former students.

Dance Moms mini team dance member Elliana Walmsley showed off Abby’s shirt on her mother’s Instagram account with the caption, “She misses her so much.”

It is worth noting though that claims of Abby selling her infamous shirt in prison is yet to be confirmed. The Dance Moms instructor’s team has yet to comment on it as well.

She misses her so much! ❤️❤️❤️ @therealabbylee Shirt: www.abbyleedancecompany.com #dancemoms#therealabbylee#abbyleemillerdancecompany#ALDC#aldcalways A post shared by Yolanda Walmsley-Official (@yolandazada_) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Meanwhile, in this week’s episode of Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller is forced to deal with the fact that half of her team jumped ship to another company. The ALDC owner revealed that she felt “betrayed” by her students, who she helped a lot in their careers.

“I’ve made them so much money, I don’t even want to think about it.”

Despite the fact that many of the original Dance Moms members already severed ties with Abby, one student remains grateful. In an interview with People,JoJo Siwa praised Miller despite all the negative remarks about her.

Yay for @itsjojosiwa new book! Go get it right now at wherever books are sold! #PeaceOutHaterz #JoJosGuide #Everyone'sreplaceablebutjojo #aldcalways A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

According to the 14-year-old dancer, Abby has taught her invaluable lessons in life and that includes how to “sink or swim.”

The “Boomerang” singer shared that Miller has a special way of making her students figure things out without saying it directly.

“Honestly, I have a lot to thank her for because truthfully, she helped me out a whole bunch.”

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]