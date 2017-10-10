‘His Presidency Could Be Doomed’ As White House Aides Try To Tame Trump’s Fury

President Donald Trump is reportedly furious at his Cabinet and frustrated that he has not been credited for his recent handling of the hurricane crises, leading him to lash out and alienate his allies on Capitol Hill.

According to a report by the Washington Post, White House aides have alleged that President Trump is on a path of destruction as he exerts his anger at his political allies who he believes have not given him praise for his recent accomplishments.

White House insiders also told the Post that Trump’s temper has threatened to derail essential policy negotiations points, including an immigration deal with Democrats. Furthermore, the president has thrown fuel onto the fire that is birth control debates and escalated tensions around the national protests at major sporting events.

In the meantime, Trump has been taking time out from his official schedule to reconnect with his conservative voting base by appearing at rallies which are a favorite pass time for the embattled leader.

Adding to Trump’s anger is a recent exchange between himself and Senator Bob Corker where the latter asserted that he believes Trump us not fit to hold office. Corker alluded to Trump’s ongoing spat with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un when he said that the president’s volatile nature would put the United States “on the path to World War III.”

Another source of frustration for the president is an allegation that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson once called Trump a “moron.” Tillerson has not yet denied the claim.

A White House official close to the president told the Post that Trump is like a pressure cooker that could explode at any moment.

“I think we are in pressure cooker territory.”

After the Post interviewed 18 White House officials, several outside advisors, and peripheral Trump associates, the picture of an “increasingly isolated” president emerged.

According to a loyal Trump supporter on Capitol Hill, Trump’s recent feud with Senator Corker could place the president in a precarious position, as Corker has many more friends in Congress. As a result, this could threaten Trump’s chances of enacting his legislative agenda.

“His presidency could be doomed.”

Elsewhere, Patrick Caddell, a veteran political analyst, said, “We have been watching the slow-motion breakup of the Republican Party, and Trump is doing what he can to speed it up.”

Meanwhile, Trump is allegedly losing support amongst his core base. White House aides have confessed that Trump regularly confides in those close to him about his concerns that he may be losing support from “my people.” According to the president, the Republican establishment is to blame for repeatedly halting progress on his policy plans.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has revealed that Trump’s favorability has fallen to its lowest yet among some of his most loyal supporters in rural America, where just 47 percent believe he is doing a good job.

