‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Arranges For Jason & Sam In NYC When Patient 6 Arrives In Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers reveal that mystery and romance await Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) in New York City. Jason asked Julian (William DeVry) for help on the work front, and he agreed and told him about a contact that he has on the outside. General Hospital spoilers indicate that since Jason is taking a trip to New York, we can assume that he will meet this mysterious contact. He hasn’t told his wife anything about his employment prospects, but hopefully, the hunt will soon be over. Besides trying to secure a job opportunity, he will obviously try to make up for lost time with Sam and make this trip a romantic one.

There are two reasons for Jason and Sam to be out of town when Patient Six arrives. According to General Hospital spoilers, (via Celeb Dirty Laundry), GH writers want to stretch out the moment before the trio meet and heighten the dramatic tension. Secondly, they want to create an amiable link between the current Jason and Julian so that when Julian leaves prison, Jason will be able to count on Julian for support. If everyone accepts Stone Cold Steve Burton as the real Jason, Billy Miller’s Jason will be left out in the cold.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Julian may also come to Sam’s aid since she also won’t believe Patient Six’s claims. Although Sam hates her mother’s ex-husband, Julian may redeem himself and become indispensable to her later on, and they will be able to build solid family ties. General Hospital spoilers also indicate Julian may have the resources to find out the truth about the Jason Morgan mystery and that he may be a valuable ally once he returns to Port Charles.

There is a third reason that the New York City trip is important, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. The trip to New York will reveal another piece of the twin puzzle that must still be unraveled. The twists and turns to this storyline are numerous, and it is rumored that almost every Port Charles resident will be tied into the twin saga. Stay tuned for all the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and rumors.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi and Angela Weiss/Getty Images]