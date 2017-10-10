Scheana Marie Is Reportedly Lonely With Boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta, Regretting Mike Shay Divorce

Is Scheana Marie regretting her decision to divorce Mike Shay?

According to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Restaurant waitress is feeling lonely with her current flame, boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta, who is said to be too busy with his acting career to tend to their relationship in the way that the reality star would hope.

“Scheana is lonely from her divorce,” an insider told Radar Online on October 10. “She loves her new boyfriend, but Rob is very independent and has a full-time job and doesn’t always have time for her.”

The insider went on to reveal that Mike Shay was Scheana Marie’s best friend during their years-long relationship and these days, she’s allegedly missing their marriage and Shay’s companionship.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married in 2014 as Bravo TV cameras rolled but shortly into their marriage, Shay began struggling with substance abuse issues. Then, during the finale episode of Season 5 at the end of last year, after rumors claimed Shay had relapsed, Scheana Marie informed her husband that she wanted a divorce.

Scheana Marie began dating Robert Parks-Valletta just a short time after her split from Mike Shay and, as Radar Online alleged, she quickly started pushing for an engagement. However, as an insider revealed at the time, the actor wasn’t on board with the idea and “wanted to break up” with her instead.

While Scheana Marie allowed Bravo TV cameras to document her relationship with Mike Shay, her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta will reportedly not get nearly as much screen time due to his hectic career.

Although Scheana Marie’s boyfriend may not be seen much on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, her former husband, Mike Shay, has reportedly gotten reacquainted with the cast and may appear on the show in the coming months.

As for the rumors regarding her alleged relationship struggles, Scheana Marie hasn’t weighed in on the latest report quite yet but in the past, she’s been known to shoot down rumors of trouble in paradise between herself and Robert Parks-Valletta.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

