Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Steal Pregnant Kate Middleton Spotlight With Baby Before Wedding?

Kate Middleton has been charming her fans with her royal baby bump. But even as pregnant Kate takes the spotlight, rumors are soaring about how Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle could be stealing it back.

As the Inquisitr reported, Middleton reportedly isn’t a fan of Meghan and doesn’t want to let the actress into her exclusive inner social circle. But Prince Harry is close to his sister-in-law Kate, making it necessary for Middleton to eventually accept Markle into her life. However, Meghan’s surprising news could make it even more difficult for Kate to view the actress as a friend. Markle reportedly is showing signs that she could steal Middleton’s pregnancy spotlight with her own baby bump, according to Yahoo.

“[Prince Harry’s] girlfriend, Meghan Markle, is showing off some tell-tale signs she might be in the family way.”

While having Meghan take over the pregnancy spotlight might be unwelcome news for Kate, her alleged baby daddy Prince Harry has been outspoken about his love of children. Known to be a delightfully doting uncle to Middleton’s children George and Charlotte, the prince has not tried to hide his desire to start his own family.

Prince Harry Confesses Longing For Kids

In 2015, Harry revealed that he would “love” to have his own children. At the time, which was before Markle entered his life, the prince took a philosophical approach. Harry predicted that the “time will come” to have children, adding that “whatever happens, happens.”

But that time could be within the next few months, based on the rumors that Meghan has become pregnant even before the official engagement announcement and traditional procession down the wedding aisle. The prince orchestrated the perfect way to make his relationship with his royal girlfriend official last month, turning their public debut at the Invictus Games last month into a media event.

Indicating that Harry enjoyed seeing his decision to have his public debut with Markle work out, the lovebirds appeared to be cherishing every aspect of their appearance, pointed out the media outlet. The prince even succeeded in surprising everyone by inviting a very special person to the event.

“Prince Harry and [his girlfriend] seemed to relish in [the attention] – with the royal…inviting Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland to…the Games.”

While some speculated that Harry wanted to make a good impression on Markle’s mother by inviting her to the significant event, an insider quoted by Yahoo revealed that the public display of a united family meant something even more special.

Meghan Markle’s Mother Knows About Royal Baby Bump?

The source described the prince’s decision to invite his girlfriend’s mother to the official debut of their romance as “incredibly unusual.” Consequently, the insider speculated that with rumors soaring that Harry and Meghan are already expecting a baby, the prince invited Markle’s mother in order to have the perfect way to tell her that the actress is pregnant.

“With all the baby talk swirling around for Harry and Meghan, we couldn’t help but wonder whether this was the moment they told her mum about their baby news.”

But that wasn’t the only clue that Markle might be pregnant. The insider also revealed that observers were shocked to see the famous fashionista suddenly swap her usually tight attire for saggy, baggy styles. With the media taking numerous photos and royal watchers scrutinizing her, Meghan had been expected to go for exquisitely fitted attire.

But even though the actress has flaunted her fondness for tightly fitted clothes on Instagram, Markle’s choice of loose clothing for her public debut with Harry boosted the pregnancy rumors.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Meghan Markle turn up to an event in jeans and a baggy shirt before… she’s usually wearing beautiful, fitted clothes straight from the runway,” pointed out the insider.

Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Craves Pizza Because She’s Pregnant?

In addition to the speculation that Meghan has been hiding her baby bump under her loose clothes, the source revealed that Harry’s girlfriend has experienced what are rumored to be pregnancy cravings. The actress reportedly had her driver travel two hours so that she could indulge in her favorite pizza featuring figs, honey, and prosciutto from Il Fornello in Toronto.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are currently looking forward to welcoming their third child. Will Harry’s brother encourage Kate to graciously share the pregnancy spotlight if the rumors are true? The source pointed out that becoming a father is on Harry’s mind even more because of Middleton’s pregnancy.

Prince Harry recently offered a hint in a podcast about his views on parenting.

“I think the key to that is to be able to grow up, but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side,” said the prince.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]