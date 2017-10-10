Kate Middleton And Prince William Expecting Twins? Inside Her Rumored Birth Plan

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised everyone last month when they announced they are expecting their third child, but do the future king and queen have more news to share with the world? Even though it hasn’t happened in the family for six centuries, is it possible the royal couple could be having twins?

According to a source at New Idea, the Duke and Duchess are preparing for the arrival of two babies, which includes hiring another nanny and adding a second nursery. Also, Kate and William are expecting a boy and a girl, and they already have names picked out.

“She and Wills have already chosen names – we’ve been told that they’re looking at Elizabeth for a girl, after their Queen, of course, and Henry for a boy,” claims the insider.

In case you didn’t know, Henry is Prince Harry’s real name.

Whether she has one baby or two, one thing is almost certain, Middleton will deliver in the maternity unit of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. This is where she had her first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the photo opportunity of the new parents coming out of the hospital with their new baby is something they probably can’t miss.

According to The Express, Middleton would like to have her baby (or babies) at home in Kensington Palace, which is what Queen Elizabeth did with her four children. But, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says that old tradition won’t happen for Middleton. The “iconic moment” of the parents and baby on the hospital steps is a way for the royals to connect with the public.

If they were to skip that moment, an immediate photocall would be scheduled so that the press could get pictures of the new royal baby.

The new hospital tradition began with Prince Charles and Princess Diana when she gave birth to William and Harry. Now that the paparazzi have gotten used to this photo opportunity, it would be difficult to go back to the old way of doing things.

In addition to giving the world a photo op, having the baby in a suite that costs 5,000 pounds a night reduces the risk for the royal couple by keeping them close to the latest technology and gives them access to St. Mary’s if there is an emergency.

Tell us! Do you think Kate Middleton could be pregnant with twins? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]