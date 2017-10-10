Does ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Have A New Boyfriend?

Kailyn Lowry appears to be on the verge of a new romance.

Following an online flirtation with Dionisio Cephas last week, the Teen Mom 2 star spoke out about her potential relationship with Cephas, revealing that while they aren’t in an official romance at the moment, she is most definitely open to the idea.

“I wouldn’t say we’re dating I’m not dating anyone. But if I was going to date anyone, it would be him,” Kailyn Lowry told Radar Online on October 10.

As for Cephas, he made a similar statement days ago, telling Radar Online that he and Lowry weren’t dating “yet” and adding that “time will tell.”

As some Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry was first linked to Cephas earlier this year when she traveled to Los Angeles and was spotted with a mystery man. As E! News reported at the time, Lowry and Cephas were seen running errands together in L.A. ahead of the 2017 MTV Movie Awards and later posed alongside one another in bed.

Because Kailyn Lowry was several months pregnant with the baby of Chris Lopez at the time the image was shared of her and Cephas in bed together, she received tons of backlash from her fans and followers.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Kailyn Lowry shares her youngest son, Lux Russell, with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and also has two older children, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln, from her previous relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

Although Lowry and Lopez were rumored to be getting back together at the end of last month, things between them have reportedly taken a turn for the worse and now, a reconciliation appears to be out of the question.

As Radar Online revealed, Kailyn Lowry is taking legal action against Chris Lopez after he reportedly failed to acknowledge himself as the father of their 2-month-old son. As fans may recall, Lowry dated Lopez briefly after splitting from her former husband, Javi Marroquin, in May of last year.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

