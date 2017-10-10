Jenelle Evans Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Most Recent Episode, Fans Concerned About Potential Abuse

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 has told fans she’s no longer filming the show via her Instagram after last night’s episode. The mom of three deactivated her Twitter before the episode aired and has now claimed she has blocked all MTV producers from her accounts.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a screenshot of a text message she sent to the producers of MTV in which she told them she was crying in front of her infant daughter, Ensley, due to the most recent episode’s content.

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David, have been in hot water ever since this season began to air due to their treatment of Jenelle’s son Kaiser and things hit a boiling point last night.

During the Teen Mom 2 episode, Jenelle and her husband were trying to take a save-the-date picture as the toddler attempted to touch the camera. Jenelle and her husband cursed at the young boy and told him to stop touching it, while David grabbed the top of his arm and dragged him to the other side of the yard and told him to go play with his toys.

While Jenelle Evans and her husband attempted to take their photos, Kaiser screamed and wailed. At one point, the toddler screamed, “Feed me!”

Jokingly, MTV turned it into a meme on their Facebook, saying they relate to Kaiser. However, viewers and cast members Chelsea and Randy Houska spoke out against it, saying it was inappropriate.

According to Jenelle, Kaiser has a speech impediment and was not actually asking to be fed. She has expressed her displeasure with MTV for subtitling her son to say that, which made her “look like a bad mom.” The reality TV star sent a form to her producer, showing him that her son is currently in speech therapy.

Fans have also expressed concern for Jenelle Evans after a recent episode showed the mother of three with a red hand mark on her upper arm. She claimed this was photoshopped to make it look as though David is abusing her, but fans aren’t buying it.

Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace, who currently lives with his grandmother most of the time, has expressed that he is afraid of David, but Jenelle has seemed unconcerned. Nathan Griffith, Kaiser’s father, has also alleged that the toddler is scared of him.

She took to Instagram to express her anger at the network.

“MTV has done a great job this time. I watched last nights episode at 2pm yesterday afternoon and have been very upset ever since. I deactivated my accounts mainly because I don’t want to even begin to read the comments.”

Despite her protests, fans are still concerned for the well-being of both Jenelle and her children.

