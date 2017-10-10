Keyshia Cole’s Father Virgil Hunter And The Relationship With Her Mother Frankie Lons

In the recent episode of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, Keyshia Cole spent time with her biological father Virgil Hunter and talked about growing up in foster care. Virgil Hunter suspected that Keyshia could be his daughter after hearing her song on the radio and recalled a relationship with the singer’s biological mother Frankie Lons.

Cole met her father for the first time last year after a DNA test confirmed his paternity.

Growing up in foster care and not knowing who her father was, Keyshia Cole struggled with her identity. Her mother Frankie led her to believe that her father was possibly an Italian man named Sal, which led to an awkward moment at a Black Girls Rock event in 2012.

The 35-year-old multi-platinum selling singer beat the odds to become a success, only to find out her biological father is an accomplished boxing coach. Virgil Hunter has trained boxing greats, such as the recently retired Andre Ward, Andre Berto, and Amir Khan.

Despite the years apart, the chemistry between Keyshia and Virgil was natural as shown on Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood. The “Heaven Sent” singer later told Lyrica that she is getting to know her father and their relationship is great.

Keyshia Cole Shares More Precious Photos Of Her Long-Lost Biological Father https://t.co/mFM3FweD4h pic.twitter.com/XwikKPwQeH — Bossip (@Bossip) May 17, 2016

Keyshia has documented her relationship with her mother Frankie on her reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is.

In 2017, Keyshia Cole took to Twitter to vent her fears about losing her mother to drug addiction, according to BET. Her mother seemed defiant and unwilling to seek help. The singer has previously spoken about the financial burden of putting her mother in rehabilitation clinics.

Had fun last night. ???? A post shared by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Cole also described her mother as the “best thing that ever happened to me” and questioned whether her mother knew the impact she has on her life.

Keyshia’s father joked about being inspired to sing by his talented daughter on Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, while Keyshia felt that she needed to let out some frustration in the boxing gym.

The singer is focused on her musical career and is releasing a new album 11:11 Reset this year. She is also performing on the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood finale.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Ethan Miller/Getty Images]