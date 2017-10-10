‘Game Of Thrones’ Star John Bradley Promises Every Episode In Season 8 Is ‘Monumental’

Game of Thrones promises a monumental final season – at least according to one of its stars. In a recent interview with Huffington Post, GOT star John Bradley revealed that every episode in Season 8 is monumental in scope and will be helmed by the show’s best directors, including David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik.

Bradley, who plays the part of Sam Tarley on GOT, explained that the directors who have handled the show’s biggest episodes are working on each installment in Season 8. The final season of GOT will feature six episodes, each costing HBO an astounding $15 million to produce. Although the series usually reserves the biggest sets for its penultimate episodes, Bradley promised every episode this season will feature a huge showdown.

According to In Style, the actor also revealed that showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff will direct the series finale. Benioff and Weiss have controlled every aspect of the show since Season 1, and Bradley believes they deserve to have the final say in how the series ends. Given the success of GOT so far, Weiss and Benioff are clearly qualified to handle the show’s finale, which Bradley described as poetic.

Bradley’s comments come in the wake of the news that we probably won’t get the final season of Game of Thrones until 2019. It isn’t clear when the season will premiere, but it could be two more years until we finally get closure. Considering Bradley’s promise of monumental episodes, it sounds like the wait will be well worth it.

Apart from the Season 8 spoilers, Bradley also discussed his character’s biggest controversy last season. Fans were up in arms after Sam took credit for Gilly’s (Hannah Murray) revelation that Prince Rhaegar actually had his marriage annulled before Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) birth.

The implications of the discovery mean that Jon is not a bastard son and has a legitimate claim to Rhaegar’s throne. Although Sam took credit for the discovery when he relayed the information to Bran, Bradley assured fans that he didn’t intentionally leave Gilly out and probably doesn’t even realize where he got the information in the first place.

HBO has not released an official premiere date for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

