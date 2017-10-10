Meghan Markle May Have Just Dropped The Biggest Hint She Is Secretly Engaged To Prince Harry

It has been quite a month for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. From a revealing Vanity Fair interview to public displays of affection with Harry at the Invictus Games, Markle seems to be on a path to becoming a princess. Could riding in a royal car mean that she is officially joining the House of Windsor?

Her is reporting that Markle has been spotted being chauffeured around London in a black Volkswagen, and that could be the biggest hint so far that she is engaged. Back in 2010, the same thing happened to Kate Middleton just days before her engagement announcement to Prince William, when she was spotted in an Audi A3.

Why are the cars such a big deal? They are part of a controversial agreement that the royal family has with Audi’s parent company Volkswagen, where they receive a 60 percent discount on all vehicle leases. If Markle is in a royal vehicle, it must mean she is going to be part of the royal family.

Harry is footing the bill for Meghan Markle’s transportation right now, but once the palace officially announces their engagement, British taxpayers will be responsible for her security officers and drivers. Markle did have a member of Scotland Yard on her security detail at the Invictus Games, which is just another indication that a wedding is coming soon.

According to the Daily Beast, the royal family plays “their cards close to their chest” during times like this, but it is hard to think that the Vanity Fair article or the Invictus Games PDA would have happened if the couple hadn’t made long-term plans.

After going public with their relationship, reports are coming in daily that the couple is “as good as engaged.” There are also rumors that Markle will be moving to London as soon as Suits wraps filming in November.

The couple began dating in June 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend. It wasn’t until nearly six months later that the news of their relationship leaked to the public. However, the two have kept an extremely low profile until last month’s interview and public appearance.

