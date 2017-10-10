Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton To Perform Christmas Duet On ‘The Voice’ Amid Falling Ratings?

Could Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton be any sweeter? The couple is reportedly planning an “epic” duet on The Voice during one of its upcoming live episodes.

According to Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton has tapped his girlfriend of two years and former Voice coach back to the show for a special performance. The duo is said to be performing their new song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” in time for the holiday season.

“They may even possibly wait to do it in the finale that will air about a week before Christmas itself,” a source close to the couple reportedly revealed.

And here’s another good news for Blake and Gwen fans: The lovebirds are also reportedly planning to appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade ahead of their Voice performance!

“There are also some rumblings they may do the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade but that isn’t as concrete as The Voice performance. They can’t wait to do it; they are really really excited about it.”

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is a romantic duet that Gwen and Blake wrote and recorded together. It is part of Gwen Stefani’s Christmas album, which is the first in her career. Interestingly, the single is a love song that mirrors the pair’s love story.

“I never thought I’d find a love like this, but I found forever in that very first kiss,” Gwen sings in a verse.

“Thought I was done for, thought that love had died. But you came along, I swear you saved my life. And I wanna thank you, baby. You make it feel like Christmas.”

According to Gwen, Blake Shelton has been an inspiration to her in writing her first-ever Christmas album. From writing the songs to critiquing them, her country superstar boyfriend was by her side throughout the entire process.

“Blake heard ‘Christmas Eve’ and he loved it. He’s like, ‘This song is so incredible. I’d die for this song. I want to record this song for my record.’ No one’s ever recorded any of my songs for their records — let alone one of the biggest country stars in the world,” the No Doubt singer told Billboard.

Gwen and Blake’s upcoming duet comes amid reports that The Voice Season 13’s ratings have alarmingly dropped. Perhaps an adorable, PDA-filled performance from the country singer and the pop icon could help the reality show increase its viewership.

The first time the lovebirds hit the Voice stage was in 2016 when they sang their first single together, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” The two were gleaming with love for each other throughout their performance, sending fans crazy with excitement for their then-new romance.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]