NeNe Leakes Fired? Producers Hunt For Rape Rant Footage Ahead Of ‘RHOA’ Season 10

Is NeNe Leakes on the verge of losing her Bravo TV gig?

Following news of the reality star’s recent rant against an audience heckler, rumors are swirling in regards to NeNe Leakes potentially being fired from her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On October 9, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which it was alleged that producers of the Bravo TV reality series were on the hunt for footage of NeNe Leakes’ rape rant against a female heckler at the Paramount Theater in Oakland, California, where she was hosting a comedy show alongside Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish.

“Producers will hunt down the owner of the video to get a release just in case someone brings it up on camera and it becomes part of the show,” an insider told Radar Online.

According to the report, NeNe Leakes told her heckler that she hoped her Uber driver raped her on the way home and called her a “b***h.” However, at the time of the incident, cameras for The Real Housewives of Atlanta were not rolling. Instead, several audio clips from the incident have been released online and caused a stir among many of NeNe Leakes’ fans and followers.

Since NeNe Leakes made the shocking statement against the audience member, rumors have been swirling in regards to the possibility of Leakes being fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to a separate report by Radar Online, which was shared around the time of the claim regarding producers hunting for footage, Leakes’ job is “on the line.”

As an insider explained on October 9, producers of the series are reportedly considering “how they’re going to proceed” after NeNe Leakes was deemed as a liability. As for their options, the network is reportedly considering bringing someone new to replace Leakes or even allowing former star Phaedra Parks to return to the show.

To see more of NeNe Leakes and her co-stars, including Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille, tune into the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]