How Miranda Lambert’s Divorce From Blake Shelton Inspired Her New Single

Miranda Lambert may appear to have moved on from her ex-husband Blake Shelton, but some of her songs will always be a reminder of her failed marriage. According to ABC News Radio, the 33-year-old singer admitted that her divorce from the 41-year-old country superstar inspired her new single entitled “Tin Man.” She reportedly re-examined the characters in The Wizard of Oz, including Dorothy and Toto who walked the Yellow Brick Road.

“The Tin Man, I guess, going through a lot of times where I felt pretty empty, I understood a whole new meaning. I mean, how many times have we seen The Wizard Of Oz, you know? But it’s something that world shares,” Lambert explained.

Miranda’s latest single is included on her album The Weight of These Wings and she co-wrote it with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. She reportedly wrote the song based on how she was feeling at that moment. The blonde songstress started working on her latest album after her divorce from Blake in 2015.

“Everyone knows what the Tin Man represents: cold and empty and loneliness and heartless,” she said. “And it just opened my eyes to it even more going through pain myself, you know, sort of an epiphany.”

“Tin Man” isn’t the only song that Miranda Lambert wrote that was inspired by her divorce from Blake Shelton. She even admitted in a press interview that her latest album The Weight of These Wings can answer everything that people would want to know about her failed marriage.

“I just didn’t need to talk about the record,” she said. “If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there. There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will.”

Despite writing songs that were inspired by her divorce from Blake, Miranda confessed that she didn’t want a breakup album. Her co-writer Brandy Clark told Billboard that Lambert is not afraid to bare her soul. Instead of writing a man-hating record, the Pistol Annies member decided to be vulnerable and honest.

“I’m more known for my fiery personality and my confidence, but that’s not me all the time,” the Texan singer said. “I won’t look at things ever again in the same light, because different things in your life bring you to a deeper level with yourself. I won’t take pain for granted anymore.”

Lambert realized a lot after her split from Shelton. The award-winning country singer revealed that she had a hard time writing a song for a Dodge RAM commercial because she lived in a small town in Oklahoma. She claimed that she needed inspiration, that’s why she moved to Nashville so she can fall in love with it again.

Her relationship with Anderson East has helped her move on from her ex-husband. Miranda’s new boyfriend even co-wrote some songs on her album, including “Getaway Driver” and “Well-Rested.” However, her “Pushin’ Time” can best describe her romance with the 29-year-old blues musician.

All of the pain and suffering that Miranda Lambert experienced in her divorce from Blake Shelton may just be worth it because she was able to create chart-topping songs. In fact, she made history at the 2017 Academy Country Music Awards by winning Female Vocalist of the Year for eight consecutive years in a row. She also won Album of the Year and performed her divorce-inspired song “Tin Man,” which got a standing ovation because of her emotional rendition.

