‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Warns Nick About Victor, Plus Traci Finds A Picture Of Young Graham

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, October 10, reveal that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will warn Nick (Joshua Morrow) not to blast Victor’s (Eric Braeden) dirty deeds on GC Buzz. She believes nothing good will come of it. Nick will rant that he is sick of pretending his father is a wonderful man. He will add that he knows the risk and is prepared to face the consequences. Chelsea can’t help but feel nervous as she prepares for the backlash.

Meanwhile, at the Abbott mansion, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) looks at her dad’s picture and tells Jack (Peter Bergman) that she’s happy he never found out that she wasn’t his biological daughter. They complain about Brent Davis and how he destroyed their family. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the Hilary Hour will tape her award ceremony.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Traci (Beth Maitland) warns her sister that she has a bad feeling about Graham (Max Shippee). She worries that he is a con man. Ashley assures Traci that she doesn’t trust Graham.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Traci meets with an old friend who recalls a “loner” student named Graham. She wonders if it is the same person. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Traci pulls out her high school yearbook and finds Graham Davis.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina (Marla Adams) complains to Graham that her Jabot password no longer works. Graham offers to go with her to Ashley’s dinner, but she declines the offer. Dina doesn’t think her daughter would want him there. Y&R spoilers state that Ravi (Abhi Sinha) knocks on her suite door to deliver a new password for the Jabot system. Graham lies to Ravi and tells him that Dina wants him to go with her to Ashley’s dinner.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) flashes to Billy hacking into her computer. He’ll appear and ask her if everything is okay. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis advises Billy (Jason Thompson) not to go to Ashley’s dinner. She worries that Jack may be planning to embarrass him. Billy disregards her warning and wants to be there for Ashley. Y&R spoilers reveal that Phyllis can’t help but worry that Jack has something up his sleeve.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) chat about Ashley’s dinner. Devon mentions that he can’t get ahold of Mariah (Camryn Grimes) —his calls are going straight to voicemail. They talk about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) then Lily’s (Christel Khalil) divorce. Hilary doesn’t think Lily and Cane (Cane Goddard) will divorce. She said with that kind of love, you always find your way back to each other. Things are getting very friendly between Hilary and Devon. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest it won’t be long until they are back together.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis rushes into Jack’s office and reveals that Billy tried to access the Jabot system again. Jack rants about Billy not caring about who he hurts as long as he gets what he wants in the end. Jack suggests that Billy’s obsession with him is more important to him than his relationship with her. Y&R spoilers state that Phyllis defends Billy by blaming Victoria, suggesting she put him up to it.

Jack hollers that Billy is to blame and nothing but a liar and a cheater. He goes as far as to say that he is unworthy of the last name Abbott. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack wants to take everything from Billy and is confident he can drive a wedge between his brother and Phyllis.

The war between Jack and Billy is not dying down and seems to be reaching the point of no return. Do you think Nick is doing the right thing by publicly airing Victor’s dirty deeds?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS Images]