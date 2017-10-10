‘Destiny 2’ Launches Iron Banner With A New Map, What You Need To Know

Iron Banner has finally arrived for Destiny 2. The monthly Crucible event is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to compete against other Guardians for a chance to win rewards and earn a seasonal reward. Bungie has even introduced another new map into the mix.

Lord Saladin has returned to the Tower to host the Iron Banner event. Destiny 2 players will need to complete the campaign and reach level 20 to be able to participate. The event started at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT on Tuesday, October 10 and will run until the same time on Tuesday, October 17, when the weekly reset rolls around.

The game mode used for the inaugural Destiny 2 Iron Banner is Control. Players will compete to control three points around the map. Holding two control points earns two points a kill and three control points are three points a kill.

What’s Different

The major change with Destiny 2 Iron Banner is the removal of Power/Light level difference mattering. High-level characters will no longer have an advantage over lower level characters. The only deciding factor will be the weapons and tactics used plus skill.

Bounties and ranks have been removed from Iron Banner and replaced with the Token system currently utilized by all the vendors in Destiny 2. Iron Banner Token will be given at the end of each match with more given during a win. There are also daily challenges to complete to earn even more Tokens.

Turn in 20 Iron Banner Tokens to Lord Saladin to receive an Iron Banner Engram. This will reward Iron Banner-themed armor, weapons, and emblems. If you turn in enough Tokens to receive 10 Iron Banner Engrams, then you will earn a Seasonal Reward.

Note: There was a 30-engram reward limit during the Faction Rallies event. It is currently not clear if the same limit is in place with Iron Banner.

New Map

The Distant Shore map has been added to the Iron Banner playlist. This map is set on Nessus and will be added to all playlists following the conclusion of the event.

Loot Rewards

Kinetic Weapons

Energy Weapons

Power Weapons

Armor

Titan Armor set

Hunter Armor set

Warlock Armor set

Tips

Destiny 2 multiplayer has become a team shooter, which makes taking on multiple opponents folly unless you have a Power weapon or Super ability ready. Stick with your teammates and try to avoid being the lone wolf.

If you would like to run with a dedicated fireteam instead of random matchmade players, use The100.io, DestinyLFG.net or Reddit Fireteams to find a group. Joining a clan is also an option.

Playing Iron Banner will also earn progression toward the Call to Arms weekly milestone.

[Featured Image by Bungie]