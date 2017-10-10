People simply cannot stop talking about the final trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi for many reasons. The teaser offers a better glimpse at Rey’s training with Luke Skywalker, and it looks like Finn will be facing off against Captain Phasma. However, the video also hints at dark times ahead. Will General Leia Organa be reunited with her son Ben Solo before her possible death in Episode VIII?

It has been established that the former Princess Leia still believes that there is still a bit of Ben in Kylo Ren. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the general told her former partner Han that she can still sense the light in their son and asked him to bring him back. Unfortunately, Kylo had already made his decision to join the Dark Side and killed his estranged father. Will Adam Driver’s character do the same thing to his mother in The Last Jedi?

The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi strongly suggests that Kylo Ren is still struggling with some inner turmoil. One scene features Kylo destroying things and possibly smashing his helmet before he is shown attacking a larger spaceship. Interestingly, the whole sequence is spliced with scenes showing a very concerned Leia Organa. This part of the Episode VIII teaser has led to speculations that Kylo has decided to kill his own mother.

Would Kylo Ren really go after Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? The odds are not looking good for Han Solo’s former partner. It has recently been revealed that the purpose of Kylo’s helmet is to conceal his identity and distance himself from his estranged family. If he decides to destroy his mask, it is possible that Kylo will find a different way to walk away from his Skywalker heritage. There are speculations that the former Ben Solo will murder his mother before moving on to Luke Skywalker.

But can Kylo Ren defeat his former mentor? There is little doubt that Kylo is powerful but most fans believe that Luke Skywalker still has what it takes to win over his nephew. Hopefully, Luke will be able to save Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will hit theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]