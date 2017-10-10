Ava Philippe, Reese Witherspoon’s 18-Year-Old Daughter, To Make Official Debut In Grand Debutante Ball

Ava Philippe, Reese Witherspoon’s gorgeous 18-year-old daughter, is about to become the newest American debutante! While other teenagers celebrate their 18th birthday by having pool parties, Ava has opted to do it the old-fashioned, glamorous way. She will be making her formal entrance into society at the Le Bal des Débutantes, a famed ball held in Paris. The posh event will be held at the Peninsula Paris Hotel on Nov. 25, Vanity Fair confirmed.

“Le Bal” is a major social event within elite circles all over the world, and only the children of important people make it to the list. Previous debutantes include Kyra Kennedy, daughter of Robert Kennedy Jr., and Mathilde Melusine Ruspoli, an Italian model and princess.

This year, Ava is one of only six Americans out of the 20 debutantes who will be presented at the ball. According to reports, she will be having a magical Cinderella moment. Her dress will be from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, and she will be escorted by a Prince, no less: Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.

Ava, the eldest child of Hollywood A-listers Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe, literally grew up in the public eye. She was born after Reese and Ryan did the 1999 blockbuster movie, Cruel Intentions. The famous ex-couple also has a son, 14-year-old Deacon.

Happy 4th y'all! #GoldenHour @avaphillippe ❤️❤️???????? A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Though she hasn’t really entered showbiz (yet), Ava has a massive following on social media. She is, of course, known for being Reese Witherspoon’s mini-me, but she’s also starting to explore her own passions. On her Instagram, the teenager showcases her love for photography and often posts about art. She also shares personal stuff, including photos of her famous parents.

When Ava turned 18 on Sept. 9, both Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe shared heartfelt messages for their daughter. In her greeting, Reese described her daughter as “kind, graceful, and intelligent.” Meanwhile, Ryan posted a series of throwback photos and lovingly stated that Ava is “the most beautiful daughter a father could ever have.”

“Even though you’re no longer a child, you’ll always be my little girl. Happy 18th, princess!”

I am so proud of how hard my mama has worked to showcase the stories and talents of strong women like herself, and I am so happy she's been officially recognized for it. Congrats to the whole BLL team! ????????❤️ A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Ava Philippe was last seen publicly at the 2017 Emmy Awards last month when she accompanied Reese Witherspoon. The 18-year-old proudly posed with her mom after she won for Big Little Lies.

“I am so proud of how hard my mama has worked to showcase the stories and talents of strong women like herself,” Ava Philippe congratulated Reese after her Emmy win.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]