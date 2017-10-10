‘The Voice’ Fans Want Alicia Keys To Replace ‘Annoying’ Jennifer Hudson

The Voice fans are calling for former coach Alicia Keys to return to the show after many viewers made it clear that they’re feeling less than impressed by Jennifer Hudson’s coaching style.

A number of fans tuning in to the currently airing Season 13 revealed that they’d like to see the R&B superstar return to her red spinning chair after leaving the show earlier this year, claiming that they found the “Spotlight” singer to be “annoying” as her replacement.

Several social media users took to Twitter to make it known that they’d like to see the mom of two back on the popular NBC talent search, with a handful even suggesting that Keys should return this season and replace Hudson.

“Please bring back Alicia Keys on #TheVoice because Jennifer Hudson is unbearably annoying!!” @LewisRawls tweeted during the October 9 episode. “I know I can’t be the only one feeling this way.”

“Jennifer is so annoying on The Voice omg can we just get Alicia back?!” another fan added during the broadcast, while a third tweeted of their hopes to see Alicia back, “#TheVoice…. please please take away JHud. Bring us back @aliciakeys!!!!!”

“Can they please just fire Jennifer and bring back Alicia already #soannoying #TheVoice” viewer @Melmo_27 added on the social media site.

Notably, Hudson’s been getting some mixed reviews for her coaching style ever since she joined the show last month after the Season 13 premiere became the franchise’s lowest-rated opening episode in the show’s six-year history.

Alicia, who joined as a coach on Season 11, left the NBC series last year alongside Gwen Stefani after serving two seasons as a coach while Jennifer and Miley Cyrus joined in their places.

Keys revealed after announcing her departure that she was planning to spend more time with her two children, 6-year-old Egypt and 2-year-old Genesis, and to work on new music. She didn’t confirm at the time if she would ever return to her red spinning chair.

But while it’s not yet clear if Keys has any plans to ever return to the show, there may be a spot open for the star to head back to the series for Season 14 when it debuts in early 2018.

It was recently revealed that it’s pretty unlikely Miley or Jennifer will be coaching on the show next year, as it’s thought that Hudson may head back to Britain to coach on The Voice U.K. while Cyrus recently confirmed that she hasn’t yet signed on for any further cycles.

So far, NBC has confirmed that both Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will return for what will be their 14th consecutive round as coaches. They’ll be joined by another former American Idol, Kelly Clarkson, who will be appearing on The Voice as a coach for the first time.

Who's ready for more #Shevine tonight?! ???? #TheVoice A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

The fourth coach who will be sitting alongside Shelton, Levine, and Clarkson when The Voice Season 14 debuts in February 2018 is still yet to be revealed.

The Voice Season 13 airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Would you like to see Alicia Keys return to The Voice? What do you think of Jennifer Hudson’s coaching style?

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]