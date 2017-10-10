Could Your Morning Banana Or Avocado Slash Your Risk Of Heart Disease? New Research Says Yes!

According to a recent study, regularly eating foods that are high in potassium will help protect your body from heart disease. A diet high in potassium will most likely keep arteries from becoming hard.

The study, conducted by the University of Alabama Birmingham, using mice, revealed that those fed with a minimal amount of potassium were discovered to have hardened arteries.

In contrast, mice that consumed a normal amount of potassium, or a higher amount of potassium did not suffer from hardened arteries. They determined there was a “direct effect” between low and high potassium consumption.

“Bananas and avocados — foods that are rich in potassium — may help protect against pathogenic vascular calcification, also known as hardening of the arteries.”

The study also reveled that “they unraveled the molecular mechanism underlying the effects of low or high dietary potassium.”

Although this particular study was done on mice, the researchers state that they will now use human test subjects in the next phase of research.

How much potassium should be consumed every day? According to the San Francisco Gate, the recommended daily amount of potassium should be 4700 mg. Potassium helps with bone strength, preventing stroke and “as an electrolyte it’s part of the electrochemical balance that keeps the nervous system working properly.”

Potassium deficiency, also known as hypokalemia, can cause a variety of diseases, including “potentially” fatal heart arrhythmia.

Since potassium is so important to heart health, what are some of the best ways to consume the required 4700 mg of potassium-rich foods each day?

Fresh fruit, vegetables and nuts are clearly the healthiest ways to consume enough daily potassium. This key mineral is also found in milk, beans and seedless raisins.

What are some of the some of the most potassium-rich foods to include in your diet?

Potatoes

One baked potato provides a whopping 925 mg of potassium

Avocados

A single avocado provides 708 mg of potassium

Coconut Water

A mere cup of coconut water provides 575 mg of potassium

Sweet Potatoes

One cup of sweet potatoes provides 448 mg of potassium

Bananas

One medium size banana provides 425 mg of potassium

Spinach

Perhaps one of the lowest caloric ways of consuming potassium, one half cup of spinach, is 420 mg and only four calories

For years, patients with high blood pressure have been encouraged to eat foods that were high in potassium. The recent University of Alabama Birmingham study provides yet another reason to choose foods high in potassium for good heart health.

