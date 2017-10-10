Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador Allegedly Bonding Over Miserable Marriages, Divorce Woes

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd have reportedly developed a special bond over their broken marriages.

According to Radar Online, Shannon Beador has been hanging out with Kelly Dodd nonstop ever since they wrapped filming for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. Although her husband, David, allegedly could not stand that his wife has gotten close to Kelly, Shannon just could not leave her co-star alone in her misery.

The source claimed that Shannon and Kelly are “leaning on each other for support.” Although Shannon is still with David, the reality show veteran reportedly feels for Kelly, knowing what it’s like to be stuck in a “miserable marriage” that just isn’t working out.

In September, Kelly confirmed that she plans to file for a divorce, for a second time, from her husband of 11 years, Michael Dodd. The RHOC star said that her and Michael aren’t really good together as a couple and are better off as friends. She added their constant arguing only hurts their daughter.

As for Shannon, Real Housewives of Orange County fans know that she’s still struggling in her marriage with David after he was caught cheating with Nicole McMackin.

“The only difference between Michael and David is that David is fame hungry and Michael isn’t,” the source added.

Big night in the OC! #battleofthebay ! That means all kids at the game and mom and dad have free time! ???? #goseakings A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Shannon Beador, however, told the Daily Dish that she only found out about Kelly and Michael’s divorce by reading about it in the press.

“When I read that Kelly and Michael were divorcing, I mean, it’s sad. It’s always sad when a family splits up, so I just hope that they both are happy and that their daughter is gonna adjust well with it. I mean, it’s just never a fun thing. But it appears from the article that I read that this is what she wants to happen.”

Shannon added that it was unfair to judge Kelly and Michael’s relationship based solely on what people see on Real Housewives of Orange County. According to her, no one truly knows what happens behind closed doors.

“I don’t know really what type of marriage they have when the cameras are turned off and they go home and it’s just the two of them. Nobody knows,” she added.

The food is to die for here! A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:49am PST

When asked if she thought Kelly would go through the divorce this time around, Shannon said that she’s not really sure what the future holds for the Dodd couple. Whatever they decide to do, whether it is to give their marriage another chance or ultimately break up, Shannon hopes that Kelly and Michael will make the right decision for their family.

Tell us! Do you think Kelly Dodd will go through with the divorce this time around? Sound off in the comments below.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]