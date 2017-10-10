Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert Share Never Before Revealed Scary Details Of Daughter’s Birth

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise and then had a baby girl. Fans noticed that Jade seemed to have the baby a bit early, but until now she hadn’t shared the details of what happened. E! Online shared today that their birth story that didn’t go as planned. Emerson Avery Tolbert decided to come a bit early.

Jade and Tanner have been telling fans that the birth story was coming soon. They actually posted a 20-minute video on their shared blog, Janner Manor where they didn’t hold back. It turns out that Jade had big plans to use a midwife, but she wouldn’t be able to give birth at their birth center until 37 weeks. Her water ended up breaking at 36 weeks, which meant she would have to go to the hospital to have her daughter and that wasn’t the plan at all.

They explained that they were not prepared at all because they thought they still had a month. They didn’t even have a hospital bag packed at all. Jade actually ended up having her daughter naturally with no drugs at all because she wanted to embrace the incredible feeling. A lot of people aren’t brave enough to even try. The birth went pretty well it sounds like.

The thing is, Jade Roper didn’t even realize that things could have been really bad and her little girl could have died had she not gone into labor early. It happened for a reason. There was actually a knot on her umbilical cord and it could have made it where no nutrients were getting to the little girl. Luckily, Jade and Tanner ended up with a healthy little girl.

The fans loved watching Jade and Tanner fall in love and then get married on reality television. It won’t be long before her good friend Carly Waddell will be giving birth to the next Bachelor in Paradise baby.

