Right after the North Korean Central News Agency claimed that under the current administration, the United States tried to assassinate their supreme leader Kim Jong-un in May, recent reports have surfaced about Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to North Korea’s border. In an extremely bold move, the President of United States of America Donald Trump is reportedly going to visit the North Korean border during his next month’s visit to the South Korea.

Ever since Trump took the presidency, he remained extremely vocal about Kim Jong-un and his administration in the Northern Peninsula. When Kim fired his ballistic missiles, President Trump showed his disdain and called him “rocket man,” as Inquisitr earlier reported. Other than Trump, other world leaders have also shown their concern for the ongoing tension rising from the far east.

Given the lights of ongoing tension escalating between Pyongyang and Washington, a source from the defense revealed that President Trump will potentially travel to Demilitarized Zone on the Korean border in early next month when he will be visiting South Korea, reports DailyStar.

The source added that for an extra layer of precaution and security, the White House has reportedly sent a team of officials to the Peninsula region to check the potential places for Donald Trump’s visit.

“They looked around Panmunjom and Observation Post Ouellette. Trump will likely do something like that and his aides are making the relevant preparations.”

According to the reports, the said observation post and Panmunjom are within heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and according to the unnamed source, President Donald Trump is most likely to send a message to Kim Jong-un and his government.

“He may instead visit frontline islands such as Yeonpyeong-do or Baengnyeong-do. I am not sure whether the advance team went there, too.”

Donald Trump recently talked about North Korea and hinted “only one way” to deal with the ongoing tension. His visit to the North Korean border can be monumental and it may help in clearing out the tensions between the two states if North Korea understands the situation.

The North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said last month: “The whole world should clearly remember it was the US who first declared war on our country.

“Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures. These include the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.”

The reports of Donald Trump visiting the North Korean border is still not confirmed but Trump is all geared up to visit South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, and China. His visits to the eastern countries will start from November 2.

