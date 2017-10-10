Tess Holliday Bites Back At Body-Shamers & Bullies On IG: ‘I Get Up In The Morning With My Head Held High’

Tess Holliday is speaking up against body-shamers and bullies in her latest Instagram post as she shared an alluring photo of herself wearing lingerie while shutting down haters’ cruel remarks of her plus-size body.

The 32-year-old model has become a symbol for self-confidence and love for one’s self as she claps back at online trolls by posting an unedited picture of herself wearing sheer lingerie in her Instagram account on October 8.

According to the Hollywood Life, Tess has proven that despite her acceptance and love for who she is, Internet trolls will never stop bringing her down with rude, hurtful comments. Despite this, she is not letting them get through to her as she continues to wake up every morning with her “head held high.”

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped. Some will tell me to cover up. Others will say I’m promoting obesity,” Tess Holliday wrote of the provocative photograph.

“Whatever they say, I will still get up in the morning with my head held high, wrapped in the arms of a man who loves me & my fat body & to my kids smiling when they wake up & see their mom… So really, I will stay winning.”

The model, whose real name is Ryann Maegen Hoven, also shared a sweet throwback picture of her wedding day to remind herself how lucky she is for her family and her life amid her hectic schedule while promoting her new book The Not-So-Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In.

Aside from being a renowned plus-size model, Tess Holliday has become an icon for over a year now as she shares pieces of advice on how to become confident through her book.

Recalling her journey in writing the book, she told Allure that she somehow relived the hardships and struggle which was made even more difficult as she is still in the postpartum stage when she started penning it.

“When I was dealing with most of my abuse, I was a single mom with not much money and not many resources, and I didn’t understand myself and my body — and now I’m successful, and I have a supportive partner and friends and a community of people I can talk to and rely on,” she told the outlet.

She also admitted that the most difficult part was to stop writing, explaining that the book was a far cry from being the story of her whole life, but is merely an anecdote that will inspire people to “love the skin you’re in.”

Speaking to Fashionista, she also admitted that she won’t model for a designer who is only using her for attention.

“I wouldn’t walk in a show unless they were actually making my size.”

Holliday’s model career began through an unforgettable cover headline from People magazine. Now, she is one of the loudest voice in promoting confidence and self-love while destigmatizing “fat” as the new beautiful.

????This came out a year ago today! It's so hard to believe! The past 12 months have been amazing & it keeps getting better???? #effyourbeautystandards #peoplemag A post shared by Plus Model????Wife????Mom????Feminist???? (@tessholliday) on May 20, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

[Featured Image by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images]